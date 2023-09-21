Claudia Sheinbaum will return to Sinaloa and now as the National Coordinator of the 4T Defense Committees. On this occasion accompanied by her friend Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

This visit will not be like the previous ones. After launching the call and guidelines to follow for applicants who will seek to compete in 2024. First, Dr. herself Sheinbaum He asked to open the project to all those who wanted to join. Then the Sinaloan president made the same provision: Brunette This time he opens the doors to people from outside the party.

Sheinbaum Pardo He knows that he cannot build a nation from division or suspicion. The coordinator operates with the guideline that she learned from Andrés Manuel López Obradorwithout a doubt the political leader of the last two decades.

The call for unity, the sum of profiles and conciliation, evoke the “loving republic” of Lopez Obrador. Not bad, in times of polarization, sending messages that everyone has space in the nation’s project is more than politically useful, it is necessary and a wise move.

The political power and attention he has received since his appointment further mark the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum. It is noticeable in the operation, for example, Cuauhtémoc Blanco declining to compete for CDMX to clear the way for Omar García Harfuchwho has everything to be a strong candidate for the head of government.

As regards Sinaloathe political boss is Governor Rocha Moya. The movement’s own coordinator and virtual presidential candidate grants her friendship, trust and, consequently, total leadership in the state. The Sinaloan president carries the strings of politics and power for the 4T in the state of eleven rivers. This weekend we will see them together.

Very interesting what is coming. The bottom line is that they will open the door to external profiles with electoral profitability but who must demonstrate to be characters with complete integrity. No history of gender violence and not being food debtors. Morena opens the doors of her brand, but does so with reservations.

In the entities the procedure for electing candidates will be similar to the national one. There will be mixed surveys, and the decision will be left to the people. Let the people and the Morenista base have the last word. A democratic procedure that is profitable.

Another important detail is that if applicants hold public office they will not be required to resign or request a license until they are registered.

What is coming is an interesting political move. For example, Brunette He could fish in troubled waters, mainly in a PRI whose leadership discards militants with the aim of controlling the party and its multi-member members. Those who arrive will not be able to skip the long line of Morenistas, they will have to earn a place with work, humility and loyalty to the project of the 4T in Sinaloa and Mexico.

#It’sClaudia and she is building a solid project that fits everyone.

Vanessa Felix

X: @vanessafelixmx

