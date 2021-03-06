Just two months ago a holiday on Mallorca was just a dream but now it is close to becoming a reality and the Majorca Daily Bulletin can´t wait to welcome you back.

According to media reports this morning Spain´s tourism minister has given further hope to British holidaymakers by announcing the creation of a pilot program to test vaccine passports. It is more than likely that this program will take place in the Balearics with the local government wanting the islands to be a pioneer of the vaccine passport.

It follows the news that that Britain is trialling a vaccine passport app in the next few weeks to allow travel to return.

If all goes according to plan, British tourists could start arriving back on the island by the end of May.

