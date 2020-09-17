Kolkata Knight Riders left-handed batsman Nitish Rana is excited to play England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and is hoping to imbibe some of the leadership qualities of the current World Cup-winning captain. Morgan was bought at auction for Rs 5.25 crore and is set to rejoin the franchise after playing in the 2011–13 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 34-year-old player is joining the team after England got the first World Cup in 2019, and Rana, who leads Delhi at the domestic level, is excited. Speaking to the media here, Rana said, “I hope to bring in similar leadership qualities in me so that it will help my home team and I will continue to grow as a player.”

“He is a left-handed batsman who dominates white ball cricket which is rarely seen,” he said. He is the World Cup winning captain of a successful team. I am ready to learn many things from them. ”

Kolkata Knight Riders have limited players in the spin department as Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav, given the slow pitches in the UAE. Nitish Rana is a part-time off-spinner and he is ready to do a few overs this time.

He said, “Bowling is not a new thing for me. I have been bowling in domestic cricket. It is good that the spinners will benefit here so that I also get some grip. I have improved as a player and as a bowler. I hope that I get more overs and this will benefit the team.

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubhaman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.