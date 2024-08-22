It has come as a surprise, to a certain extent, that the famous South Korean thinker Byung-Chul Han chose hope as the theme of the book that will be published in Spain in September. Based in Berlin, this philosopher who writes his short works in German had been characterized by his criticism of capitalism and neoliberalism, with books such as The society of fatigue either Non-things. Choosing hope, a feeling or vision that seems to go against the grain, but that we need to feel alive, is looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. However, The spirit of hope —a book of less than 150 pages published by Herder— does not reflect the vision of the naive person who believes that, in the end, everything will just work out. It refers to a hope that is born from proactivity, since it illuminates new paths that no one will follow for us. As the thinker puts it, hope is born precisely from despair, from negativity, but it is a compass that leads us to new situations and territories, to that which does not yet exist.

Winston Churchill, a man who was very prone to depression, said: “If you are going through hell, keep going.” This advice implies that everything, the good and the bad, is temporary, like life itself.

What kills hope, according to Byung-Chul Han, is not despair; on the contrary, the latter is its starting point, the beginning of the journey. As he explains in the prelude to the essay, the opposite of hope is fear. In his own words: “We go from one crisis to the next, from one catastrophe to the next, from one problem to the next. With so many problems to solve and so many crises to manage, life has been reduced to survival.” For the Korean, living in this mere survival anchors us to depression and fear. The latter closes doors and robs us of freedom, as it makes it impossible for us to get going. Someone who is afraid of the future will be unable to organize and create their own future. They enter into a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.

As Byung-Chul Han points out, in German the word fear —Angst— comes, as in Latin, from the word angostura. That is, the greater our fear, the narrower our area of ​​action. That is why someone who is anxious feels, in one way or another, cornered.

The antidote is hope, since, in his own words, “it leaves us with signs and markers along the way. Hope is the only thing that makes us move forward. It gives us meaning and direction (…) And actions need a horizon of meaning.” Just as fear makes things impossible, hope, as defined by the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, is the passion for what is possible.

Summarizing these reflections in a practical sense, we can conclude three things:

1. To have hope is to see new possibilities. That is, anticipating other scenarios that await us, even if they are far from our current situation. Byung-Chul Han quotes, in this regard, an Epistle to the Romans from the New Testament: “If what is hoped for is already in sight, then it is not hope, for why wait for what is already seen?” Therefore, there is something visionary about it.

2. There is passive hope and proactive hope. The first puts us at the mercy of events. The second involves working to make the new possibility materialize. In fact, the French playwright Gabriel Marcel said that hope is woven: “In the fabric of an ongoing experience (…) it is embedded in an adventure that has not yet ended.” That is, it involves being in the process of moving toward something better.

3. Hope is assuming that everything is temporary. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before we get out of this mess. The problem with desperate people is that they believe they have entered a permanent condition. The depressed person convinces himself that he will not get out of the pit, while the person who feels that the world has turned against him believes that he is doomed for life. To escape this abyss, one must avoid taking the part for the whole. Every bad moment is just a chapter in the story. The next one can be different. With the right actions, events and circumstances will change.

The poet Emily Dickinson defined the subject of this article with this beautiful image: “Hope is that thing with feathers That sits in the soul, And sings melody without words, And stops for nothing, And sounds sweetest in the gale.”

Hope versus optimism In his latest essay, Byung-Chul Han makes a clear distinction between hope and optimism, which the philosopher sees as passive and limited. As he explains in The spirit of hope: “Optimism is free from all negativity. It knows no doubt and no despair (…) The optimist is convinced that things will turn out well in the end,” although at the same time, the Korean points out, “he does not recognize the future as an open field of possibilities.” His criticism of extreme optimism includes the misunderstood law of attraction: the belief that it is enough to think of a positive result to bring it about, without “breaking stones” to achieve it. And this effort begins by feeding hope itself, which according to Byung-Chul Han “often has to be aroused and aroused expressly.”