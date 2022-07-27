Hope Solo, one of the great leaders of the United States women’s soccer team in recent years, acknowledged in an open letter the “destructive” influence that alcohol had on her life, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated on March 31.

He has only expressed his happiness at beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to a rehabilitation process.

World champion and double Olympic champion with the US team (USWNT), Hope Solo is also one of the most influential athletes in the fight for gender equality in the United States.

Known for her charisma on the court, where she was the goalkeeper for the USWNT until 2016, Hope Solo did not hide her most fragile part in her personal life, after North Carolina police officers found her asleep in a car in March, intoxicated, with her 2-year-old twins in the back seat.

He did so in a letter published on his social networks late on Monday and that has had a strong impact in the United States. in the last few hours, in which she admitted that she “underestimated” the damage that her addiction to alcohol was causing herself and her family.

“It was a long road, but I am slowly making my way back after taking some time off. I am proud of myself and my husband for what we have done day in and day out for the last two years during the pandemic with our two-year-old twins. At the same time, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Possibly the worst of my life.” Solo wrote. “I underestimated the destructive influence that alcohol was having on my life,” she added.

Hope Solo had her sentence reduced

The exporter pleaded guilty before the US justice for the events of May 31, when she was accused of child abuse and resisting a police officer, and the judge limited his sentence from two years to thirty days in jail. He, too, will not have to serve this period, since the thirty days spent in a rehabilitation clinic were recognized.

Hope will only have to pay $2,500 in fines and $600 for the costs of her blood tests, which, according to the ‘New York Times’, detected an alcohol level of 0.24, three times higher than the limit allowed by North Carolina law. North.

“The positive side of making such a big mistake is that the lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons was hard and sometimes very painful,” admitted.

She thanked her husband for his unconditional support and her lawyers for respecting her personal well-being. “I also want to thank the wonderful women I met at Hope Valley Treatment Center. (…) The women of Hope Valley are true leaders in their work, with great insights on how to live a healthier and more balanced life” , he continued in his letter.

On April 29, Hope Solo announced on her social networks that she would enter a rehabilitation clinic to try to solve her problems with alcohol.

This was the brilliant career of Hope Solo

Born in Richland, Washington, in 1981, Hope Solo had a brilliant career in the United States, where she played for the Philadelphia Charge, San Luis Athletica, Atlanta Beat, Magic Jack, Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign, and in Europe, where she wore the jerseys from Goteborg and Lyon.

The best successes of her career came in her 16 years as goalkeeper for the US team, with which she won Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and the 2015 World Cup. She also won five Algarve titles, in 2005, 2006, 2008 , 2010 and 2011.

SPORTS

with Eph