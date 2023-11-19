Former president Jair Bolsonaro congratulated the Argentine people on Javier Milei’s victory in the neighboring country’s presidential elections. “Hope shines again in South America. May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress and freedom return to all of us”, wrote Bolsonaro on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the former president, has also used social media to celebrate Milei’s victory over Peronist candidate Sergio Massa. According to him, this is “just the first of many changes for the better on our continent”.



