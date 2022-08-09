Today marks the passing of a year and a half since the start of the UAE Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope” (launched on February 10, 2021). Since then, the scientific community around the world has been in a state of suspense and anticipation for the scientific data packages issued by the project, as they have contributed to removing many of the mysteries about the Red Planet.

Since the beginning of its scientific missions, the probe has made achievements that astonished the world. The Emirates Mars Exploration Project published four packages of data collected by the probe, with a total size of 688.5 gigabytes, as part of its commitment to share this data and make it freely available to the scientific community around the world.

The first set of data included unique images of Mars that make unprecedented observations about the behavior of the gases in the atmosphere of the red planet and the interactions that occur between them. The observations showed significant differences in the abundance of both atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide in the upper atmosphere of Mars on the day side of the planet.

The new discoveries provided by the first set of data contribute to changing the previous concepts of scientists about the distribution of ultraviolet light emitted from the upper atmosphere of Mars, as they show the presence of vast structures of atomic oxygen abundance that differ in their levels from expected, and also indicate unusual atmospheric disturbances in the atmosphere. Especially since the pictures were taken at a time when Mars was close to the top of its orbit (the farthest from the sun), while solar activity was low, as the pictures showed the exceptional scene of oxygen emissions at the wavelength of 130.4 nanometers.

The second package revealed important information that helps the global scientific community to develop more accurate scientific models of the Martian atmosphere, and contribute to a deeper understanding of its changes.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project confirmed that it will continue to provide and publish new batches of data every three months for the benefit of all specialists and those interested in space science and exploration around the world.

The second package included 76 gigabytes of information, images and scientific data collected by the scientific devices carried by the “Hope Probe” on board during the first months of its scientific mission around the Red Planet, specifically between May 23 to August 31, 2021.

In early April, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project published the third package of data, amounting to 29 gigabytes, collected by the probe between September 1 and November 30, 2021, which will help experts and scientists to expand their understanding of climate change on the Red Planet, especially that the digital exploration camera monitored Nine photos on November 22, 2021, each taken five minutes apart.

These images revolve around studying the movement of winds, observing the phenomenon of cloud formation, and the movement of dust storms.

The fourth set of data presented a new set of scientific observations of the atmosphere of Mars, most notably the observations made by the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) of the Hope Probe, which provide better coverage of the Martian aurora.

The ultraviolet spectrometer also detected solar energy particles and galactic cosmic rays through an experiment that it conducted by observing what the device captured when it was turned off.

The scale also showed the possibility of working with higher sensitivity and accuracy if needed when capturing scientific notes.

The probe’s digital exploration camera “EXI” was able to capture special high-resolution images, as the camera, which was designed specifically to capture movements and changes in the atmosphere, monitored the movement of dust on January 9 and 29 and February 23 of this year, and monitored the clouds on December 42. 2021 and January 7 and 25 of this year.

It is worth noting that the scientific mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, focuses on collecting data and monitoring observations that help study the relationship between the upper and lower layers of the Martian atmosphere, allowing the scientific community to form a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate and atmosphere at different times of the day. Through the seasons of the Martian year.

The “Hope Probe” carries three innovative scientific devices: the EXI digital exploration camera, which captures high-resolution color images of Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower atmosphere, and the EMIRS infrared spectrometer, which measures temperatures and the distribution of dust, water vapor and clouds. Atmospheric glaciers, and the EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer, measures the oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and the hydrogen and oxygen in the outer atmosphere of Mars.

• The Hope Probe carries a digital exploration camera that captures high-resolution color images of Mars.

Achievements of the Hope Probe

■ Capture the first comprehensive image of separate auroras in the Martian atmosphere at night using far ultraviolet radiation.

■ Provide first-of-its-kind information about the Red Planet’s atmosphere at different times.

■ Submit photos of the volcano Olympus Mons, which is the largest volcano in the solar system.

■ Record unique observations about Martian dust storms, their development and spread over vast areas of the planet.

