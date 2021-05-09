Few games are as vital sportingly, socially and economically as Cartagena-Castellón this afternoon (Cartagonova, 6.15pm). There is no title at stake but the survival of Efesé in professional football, with what this implies at the level of growth in all senses. The dream started at La Rosaleda should continue today, with the stands empty due to the pandemic but with the warmth of a welcome to the bus that is expected noisy but respectful of social distancing measures. It is the most important game of the season. The fans know it, it beats and will go out. The board knows this, with future plans on the horizon. Luis Carrión’s team knows it, conscious, focused on such a challenge.

Cartagena is only worth winning. It is their daily bread, their general trend in this 2021 of reform, irregularity, growth, learning, suffering, struggle, faith and dedication. Carrión’s tightrope team, used to walking on the wire, almost without respite, week after week. Thus he has competed, endured and fought until he kept his options for salvation intact. He stumbled in important matches, but won other vital ones such as those of Málaga (1-2), Alcorcón (2-1) and Logroñés (0-1). Today there is more tension if possible, without room for maneuver in the absence of five days and only one option: win.

ROUND 38 Cartagonova: 18.15 (Movistar LaLiga 3). Referee: Ávalos Barrera (Catalan).

Gallar, on stage



Cartagena is no longer worth playing styles at this point. Today a cool head, heart and talent are worth more than the philosophy of each coach. The Albinegro team will come out with the knife between their teeth, without reserving their best soloists such as Álex Gallar, De Blasis, Elady and Rubén Castro.

Efesé has not lost at home since January and will go out with all its artillery for a Castellón still in trouble, which comes without casualties



The albinegro team has no other option but to get the three points. If he succeeds, he will be able to aspire to salvation, come out really strengthened and face the rest of the four finals that will be ahead of him with a very different face. Otherwise, those of Carrión will put a foot in Second B. Although mathematically it would be possible, the mental blow [y clasificatorio, en función de los resultados] it would already be strong for a wardrobe convinced to emerge afloat.

“We will get it. It is the only thing we think, “said Carrión, this week. For this he asked to see a “happy team that goes for the victory from minute 1 to 95”. He did so against Alcorcón, being overwhelming, incessant, persistent and with a clearly offensive vocation. It will also be necessary to be patient, in a game that Carrión expects “long”, without too many fissures from Castellón. Not to err in a hurry, in a hurry, is going to be key. It has already taken its toll in games like Fuenlabrada. Another point in favor is that Efesé has not lost at home since January.

Ahead awaits a rival with much less to lose. It is Castellón. He is 2 points above Cartagena, out of the pot and the draw can even be beneficial to avoid getting into trouble. Juan Carlos Garrido, who in his career has trained and lived through scenarios of more pressure, as a tenant of Betis and the current finalist of the Europa League, Villarreal, “a very tough battle” looms at Cartagonova. With him, the ‘orellut’ team have only lost one of the last six games. Nor do they come with sensitive casualties. The most unbalancing players are available, such as Rubén Díez, Marc Mateu, César Díaz and Juanto Ortuño from Yecla.