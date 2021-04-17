In the last years there were many parties that were rated as ‘key code’ for him future of Real Murcia. Maybe this is it, before the UD Tamaraceite, the one that gathers more elements to define it as such. And it is that the set of Loreto has in its hand the scontinue fighting for a position in First RFEF, the current Second B, or fall to the future Second RFEF, which would be the fourth category of national football. Winning would give one more week of life, of hope, but it would not reduce the difficulty of achieving the second objective of the course after missing the first: the return to the Second Division.

The Real Murcia he needs the victory in Las Palmas, but also other results. He will be attentive to the clash between the first two, Sevilla Atlético and Linense, which are six points ahead of Nueva Condomina. Also to the duel between the Cordoba CF, third with two more points, and Cádiz CF B, last in the subgroup. The objective, to win and reach the duel against Linense with Calderón’s team.

Without excuses

Loreto has been clear from the start, on both the good and the bad. He has criticized the players as well as praised them. And in the previous one, he said that the excuse of artificial turf did not work, because the rival “played many games on natural grass and won.”