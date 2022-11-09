Joe Biden’s agenda is at stake this Wednesday (9) in a tense electoral dawn, in which the red wave hope dreamed of by Republicans did not materialize, although Ron DeSantis, a possible rival of Donald Trump as a pre-candidate in the elections. 2024 presidential elections, has won a major victory in Florida.

Republicans won Tuesday’s vote but did not appear to have achieved the widespread rejection of President Joe Biden’s administration in the midterm elections that could define the political future of the Democratic head of state and his predecessor Donald Trump.

The polls’ verdict was clearest in the races for governors of Republican-led states such as Greg Abbott, promoter of strict immigration policies in Texas, or the landslide victory of emerging star Ron DeSantis in Florida, consolidating his position as one of the main pre-elections. candidates for the White House in 2024.

DeSantis, 44, said the fight was just beginning, which would likely upset Trump, who intended to use the midterms results as a springboard for the next presidential election. He even promised to make a “big announcement” on November 15.

Trump can celebrate the triumph of some candidates committed to his cause, such as the congressional seat won by Latina Mónica De La Cruz, an advocate of his immigration policy, in Texas, and in particular the victory of JD Vance as senator from Ohio, one of the industrial and agricultural strongholds of the United States.

The loss in the Ohio Senate race is a big disappointment for Biden, but the Democrats also scored important victories. The party has taken back two state governorships from the Republicans: Maryland and Massachusetts, where Maura Healey will be the first openly lesbian governor to lead a state.

And in Florida it was a Democrat, Maxwell Frost, 25, who became the first member of “Generation Z” to enter Congress, with a seat in the House of Representatives.

Democrat Kathy Hochul lifted the spirits of Democrats by maintaining the government of the state of New York, where Republicans believed they could defeat her.

– “It’s not a republican wave” –

With many difficulties due to the record level of inflation, Joe Biden could lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections, which are traditionally unfavorable for the party that is in the White House.

But the “giant red wave”, the color of Republicans, promised by Donald Trump, has not yet materialized, although the investigation is far from over.

“It’s not a Republican wave for sure,” influential Senator Lindsey Graham, a friend of the former president, told NBC.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who predicted a “red tsunami”, said the party could still have a majority in the House and Senate, but admitted that “it wasn’t as big a wave as I expected”.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also believes in control of the House. “It is clear that we are going to recover the Chamber”, he said.

The majority in the Senate is uncertain, as it all depends on a few crucial states, such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, with very close races.

One of the biggest unknowns has now been settled: in Pennsylvania, Democrats won a potentially decisive seat with John Fetterman’s victory over Trumpist candidate Mehmet Oz, local media reported.

– “Health insurance and money” –

In this state, Lasaine Latimore, a 77-year-old African American, expected a victory from the Democrats “because they are more on the side of the people.”

“I just want health insurance and more money for my dental care and my glasses,” he added, following the campaign speech by Biden, who introduced himself as the president of the middle class and the poor.

An argument that carried little weight in the face of the aggressive campaign of the Republicans, who accuse the Democratic president of having caused the soaring of inflation and having allowed the increase in the levels of violence.

If the 79-year-old Democrat loses a majority in one of the chambers, his room for maneuver dissipates. He will be paralyzed by Republicans who promise to use every parliamentary weapon: investigations, including into his son Hunter Biden, and a budget blockade.

But if he loses the Senate as well, a possible 2024 re-election bid is at risk.

In addition to all the seats in the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and several state governments and local offices, dozens of referendums were organized on Tuesday, in particular on abortion rights.

More than 140 Republican candidates questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been elected in races for national and local office, according to US media.

However, some important names who supported the theses without evidence propagated by Donald Trump were defeated, such as the governor of Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano.