The four-meter-long dolphin has been in the Seine since Friday, almost 70 kilometers northwest of Paris. Several attempts to feed him have failed, leaving the animal very weak and emaciated. According to scientists, the animal was already weakened before it ended up in the Seine.

White dolphins are usually only seen in oceans and arctic regions. It is feared that the animal’s chance of survival is minimal, since it is too risky an operation to remove the dolphin from the water and it may not be able to go to the ocean on its own.

At the end of May, an orca was also spotted in the Seine. That animal died after it got stuck in the river.

