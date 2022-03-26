After the progress of the last few seasons and the very first winter tests in Barcelona, ​​the difficulties shown by the team had aroused no little surprise McLaren in Bahrain, consistently far from the points area throughout the Sakhir race. Despite the retirements of the two Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez and of Gasly’s Alpha Tauri, Ricciardo and Norris did not manage to do better than fourteenth and fifteenth places under the checkered flag. Only two cars came behind the McLarens, namely Latifi’s Williams and Hulkenberg’s Aston Martin.

A small hope of recovery came from Friday in Jeddah, which he saw Norris close in seventh position (1’30.735): “It was a reasonable day for us. Some things are also better thanks to the type of track, faster and smoother, therefore different. I think this will allow us to come up with a more potential from the car. We feel a little more confident, even though we are all close and still have shortcomings in many areas. We will continue to work on the progress made and see if we can take another step forward. “

Daniel Ricciardo finished 15th (1’31.527): “Today was a productive day. We didn’t have to make too many changes to the car, we focused on learning as much as possible. Regarding our competitiveness, it was a productive day. The circuit is nice to drive and in the night we will make small changes, but overall the day was good and we are in one better shape than Bahrain “. Andrea Stella, executive director of the McLaren racing department also confirmed that the car appears to have a better level of performance, and defined “encouraging” this aspect. The goal is the points for Sunday.