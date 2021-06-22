“The mask is and remains fundamental. Only 1% of covid cases are Delta variant: we expect this figure to rise “. Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, signed the ordinance that from June 28 eliminates the obligation to always wear a mask outdoors. “We have always let ourselves be guided by scientists, according to a line of great prudence. The numbers of the contagion are proving us right. We must continue with prudence and gradualness. I would not use the word ‘abandon’, the mask remains a fundamental tool. I have just signed an ordinance and have ordered that the obligation to always use it outdoors also falls. With the new indications, the mask must always be carried with you but outdoors it must be worn when the distance cannot be respected or there is a crowd “, says Speranza to Cartabianca.





“The mask is and remains a fundamental point of our strategy in this context in which, in the last 3 days, we have had less than 1000 cases every day: we can afford a few more freedoms, we have made a long process of gradualness and prudence. We must continue on this path, the numbers say it is right “, he adds.

The spotlight is on the Delta variant, which in Great Britain causes a new increase in infections and pushes to question, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi did, the opportunity to have the Euro 2020 final played in London: “We will have to see the data. The date of the final is not so close, the prime minister said things of common sense “.

“I think the Delta variant must be followed with the utmost attention. In the last check we did, only 1% of Delta variant cases: we expect this figure to rise, because it is a variant more capable of infecting and spreading. It is true that our numbers are improving, but we must not delude ourselves that we have won the game. We must continue this path with our feet firmly planted on the ground “, he reiterates.

School chapter: “Net of the variant affair, which must be monitored carefully, I think that by accelerating again with the vaccination campaign – today more than one in two Italians has had the first dose – I am very confident that schools can restart in September in presence”. The state of emergency expires on 31 July: should it be extended? “It is an evaluation that we will only be able to make in the days immediately preceding the deadline. We will check the evolution of the curve step by step, we will evaluate the impact of the variations and we will decide in the Council of Ministers, as it should be. It is an evaluation which we will do only a few days before closing. When making choices of this nature, I believe that the right thing is to analyze the data, evaluate the projections and what is most useful for the country “.