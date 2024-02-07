Based on the great influence that artists and stars have in their societies, and their ability to make a positive change in the lives of others, the “Hope Makers” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, cooperated with the ET Arabic platform, in order to adopt celebrities and artists. Various humanitarian projects and initiatives are known in the Arab world in several countries, with the aim of spreading the values ​​of goodness and giving without compensation among people, and establishing a culture of hope and positivity in Arab societies.

On February 25, the “Hope Makers” initiative will organize the closing ceremony to honor the winners of the fourth session of “Hope Makers” at the “Coca-Cola Arena” in City Walk in Dubai, where the first Arab Hope Maker will receive a financial reward of one million dirhams, among other things. More than 58 thousand candidates.

The fourth session of the “Hope Makers” initiative was launched last June 12, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” announced the search for Hope Makers in the Arab world for the year 2023.

The proceeds from the honoring ceremony, which will be performed by the most famous singing stars in the Arab world, will go to a bouquet of their best songs

To support humanitarian work.

This year's coronation ceremony for the Hope Makers, which will be the largest of its kind, will witness the participation of the largest number of stars, artists, intellectuals, media figures and social media celebrities in the Arab world, in addition to an elite group of well-known figures in humanitarian work in the UAE.

Human face.

The partnership between the “Hope Makers” initiative and the ET Arabic platform aims to crystallize a common vision entitled “Art Creates Hope,” with the aim of involving Arab celebrities in doing good, establishing their image as an example to be emulated in humanitarian work, and supporting and enabling charitable work through cooperation with personalities who enjoy… With a prominent position artistically and socially.

“Art Creates Hope” seeks to show the human face of Arab celebrities, bringing them closer to the masses, contributing to motivating societies to do good, and reducing the gap between celebrities and their fans in various parts of the Arab world, similar to international celebrities, among whom the phenomenon of adopting humanitarian or humanitarian projects is widespread. Certain charitable organizations and launch their own charitable initiatives. Many of them also own charitable institutions or initiatives at the global level that always seek to spread the culture of goodness and hope in societies.

“Art Creates Hope” opens the door for community participation to follow and interact with the stars and their humanitarian works through the hashtag (#Art_Creates_Hope), which was launched in cooperation with the ET Arabic platform.

Introducing vital projects.

Ghaya Al-Bannai, project manager of the “Hope Makers” initiative, confirmed that “the (Hope Makers) partnership with ET in Arabic provides the opportunity for well-known Arab artistic figures to contribute to alleviating the suffering of marginalized groups, by introducing vital projects in several countries in cooperation with the (Mohamed bin Mohammed Initiatives) Foundation.” Rashid Al Maktoum International), which makes their participation a new incentive for their audience to give and help others.”

She said: “Arab artists with a great reputation and spread have shown interaction with this humanitarian trend and a desire to make these vital projects known on a large scale in several countries,” noting that “this interaction comes as an extension of a long partnership with the (Hope Makers) initiative, which was represented by the presence of… An elite group of them always attends the closing ceremonies to crown the winners in all its sessions, and this cooperation is gaining new momentum this year and will continue in the coming sessions.”

Encouraging volunteer work.

The ET in Arabic platform, which is the Arabic version of ET International, occupies a distinguished position in the Arab media scene, after it transformed from a television program into an independent digital platform in 2019, followed by tens of millions around the world through the website and social media accounts.

Ayman Al-Zyoud, CEO of Charisma Media Group, said: “ET in Arabic’s cooperation with (Hope Makers) is consistent with our shared visions in supporting humanitarian projects and programs to establish a culture of giving in Arab societies. We at ET in Arabic strongly believe in the social responsibility of celebrities and in the message of art and entertainment to encourage engagement.” In humanitarian work and creating hope, our cooperation with the “Hope Makers” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a reflection of this belief. Through this partnership, we highlight how famous art stars and influencers use their fame and influence to make a real difference. In society, by bringing joy and also giving hope to those in need.”

He added: “We are happy with this cooperation with (Hope Makers), and with the great interaction shown by the Arab stars to provide every possible contribution in order to alleviate the suffering of needy groups in dozens of countries.”

Alleviating the suffering of others.

This partnership between the “Hope Makers” initiative and ET Arabic attracted a group of Arab artists, celebrities, and influencers, as Emirati singer Balqis visited Magdi Yacoub Hospital in Egypt to treat heart diseases for children, and Syrian actor Mahmoud Nasr contributed to securing a source of livelihood for a man with a leg amputation. The Lebanese actress Daniela Rahma paid late wages to a family and provided a university scholarship for one of her children. The Saudi journalist Loujain Omran took the initiative to enroll two children in school. The Jordanian content creator Raghda Koumjian helped renovate a poor woman’s house. The Egyptian actress Hana El Zahid sponsored the treatment of a child for burns, and provided Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji helped a woman to create a home project, Lebanese singer Joseph Attia participated in securing food and nutritional supplies for the poor, Jordanian singer Nidaa Sharara contributed to securing a house for Al-Hadab Association for people with Down Syndrome, and Egyptian actress Nelly Karim participated in purchasing equipment for Bahia Cancer Hospital, and provided Tunisian singer Saber Al-Rubai helped establish a tennis court in a school, Palestinian singer Muhammad Assaf participated in opening a water well in Kyrgyzstan, Egyptian singer Carmen Suleiman visited an association that cares for children with cerebral palsy and gave them gifts and toys, and Egyptian singer “Abu” participated in distributing meals to refugees. Sudanese in Egypt.

A continuous development process

Cooperation with Arab artists represents an extension of a series of programs and development plans for the “Hope Makers” initiative, with the aim of expanding the scope of its work and its humanitarian impact, and encouraging new groups to support charitable and humanitarian projects, based on the great interaction enjoyed by the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in 2017, which is the largest Arab initiative of its kind, dedicated to celebrating those who give in the Arab world.

This cooperation is also considered an important step in the context of achieving the goals of “Hope Makers” and the mission of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, which is creating hope and building a better future for nations, by supporting and empowering institutions and individuals who embrace a culture of positive change and seek to improve… their environments and build a better reality for their countries and societies, and deal with various challenges that slow down the development process.

Create positive role models.

The “Hope Makers” initiative aims to highlight hope makers in the Arab world, introduce the initiatives, projects and programs of Hope Makers through various traditional and digital media, and contribute to instilling a culture of hope and positivity throughout the Arab world and encourage giving, regardless of the size of the challenges.

The initiative seeks to contribute to creating positive, inspiring role models for young people in the Arab world who will be role models for others in working for constructive change and developing their societies, and to celebrate these models as new heroes or true stars who deserve praise and appreciation, in addition to encouraging and motivating thousands of young people to develop humanitarian initiatives. And community, or engage in volunteer programs and campaigns, or contribute to creating hope in their communities through all available means.