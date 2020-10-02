Hope Hicks, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, has contracted the coronavirus. About this American leader reported Fox News.

Hicks is known to have accompanied Trump to the September 29 debates and to the Minnesota rally on September 30.

Hope Hicks, 32, grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, from a family with experience in government.

At school, the girl went in for sports, preferring lacrosse. At Southern Methodology University, where she studied English, Hicks played in the club’s lacrosse program.

By data from Wikipedia, Hicks was a teenage model who first appeared in Greenwich magazine in 2002. Then, over the course of several years, she posed for several more publications.

The former model was an employee of the Trump Organization before becoming spokesperson and director of public affairs for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as national spokesperson for the president’s team.

Between her tenures at the Trump White House, Hicks worked for Fox Corporation as director of public relations and executive vice president.

On October 1, it was announced that Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the protocol, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested. After receiving a positive test result for COVID-19, Trump tweeted that he and the first lady are going into self-isolation.

