Due to a genetic abnormality, Edith Block (52) from Haarlem lost many family members to Alzheimer’s. She herself also has the Alzheimer’s gene and thought she would not make it to retirement. But drugs are coming to treat the disease. And that gives Block hope again. “I feel a little more normal. It is no longer 99.9 percent certain that I will die of Alzheimer’s.”

