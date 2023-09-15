The main objective of the talks between both sides: Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels, mediated by delegates from Oman, will be to negotiate the full opening of the ports of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in addition to the city’s airport. It is the first time that representatives of the rebel faction have set foot on Saudi territory since the internal conflict in Yemen exploded in 2014.

Riyadh, the Saudi capital, will witness unprecedented talks, which could help put an end to one of the most enduring conflicts in contemporary history.

A 10-member Houthi delegation and five officials from mediator Oman arrived in the Saudi capital for a five-day visit, who will hold talks at a time when the ceasefire, arbitrated by the United Nations, largely holds. despite having officially expired last October.

The Arab monarchy’s diplomatic efforts are focused on “achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties,” according to state news channel SPA.

On the Houthi side, representatives of the faction will seek agreements regarding “the payment of salaries of Yemeni employees, the opening of airports and ports, the release of all prisoners and detainees, the departure of foreign forces and the reconstruction leading to a global political solution,” said rebel leader Mohamed Ali al-Houth.

This round of negotiations will be a continuation of those that took place in the Yemeni capital last April, when a Saudi delegation met with the Houthi administration in search of formulating common points to deescalate the situation.

FILE – Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat before a working lunch at the G20 Summit, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. © AP/ Leon Neal

The government of Oman has played a key role in the talks, sending delegates to both Sana’a and Riyadh to mediate between both sides. According to the EFE agency, the talks to be held on Saudi territory also come from previous negotiations in Muscat, the capital of Oman, between both parties earlier this week.

Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen crisis

Since the Houthi rebellion against the government of Mansour Hadi Abdrabbuh in 2014, Yemen has experienced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of civilians dead and more than 80% of the population dependent on international humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

The situation in the Arab country has two ‘indirect’ culprits, but whose positions continue to fuel the conflict: Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have taken their political tensions to the battlefield in Yemen.

The Iranian government insists that it supports the Houthi rebels politically and diplomatically, and although there are indications that it also provides military resources to the rebel guerrillas, Tehran denies any arms link with them.

On the other hand, the Saudi monarchy supports the troops of the overthrown government, blocking access to ports and airspace in areas controlled by the Houthi forces. A strategy that has been questioned by the United States, one of its closest allies, which is pressing for Riyadh to stop providing weapons to the conflict.

Young people collect recyclables at a landfill in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, on the Red Sea, on August 15, 2023. © AFP

Tensions between both regional powers eased after, last March, the governments of Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they would resume their diplomatic relations after seven years, following negotiations mediated by China.

Uncertainty among civilians

Despite international optimism for talks that could lead to the resolution of the conflict in Yemen, some experts express their doubts with the new position taken by Riyadh.

The Saudi approach to ending the war in Yemen is a repeat of what the US did with the Taliban: negotiating with one party to end the conflict rather than with all political factions, Majed said. -Madhaji, director of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, for the ‘AFP’ agency.

Madhaji points out that if all those involved in the conflict are not taken into account, the situation in Yemen could end in a “total collapse”, making it essential that the talks take into account the well-being of the Yemeni people.

Despite the doubts, a historic humanitarian crisis that seemed to have no end could see the light after nine years of conflict with these talks.

With Reuters, EFE, AFP and local media