Hope for Gambit movie emerges from Deadpool & Wolverine scene

A month ago the movie was released Deadpool & Wolverinewhich fulfilled many aspects of fans’ expectations, since it is the next step of the franchise to become part of the universe of films Marveland that is because the property is already part of Disney. Something very particular was shown within it, and that is precisely the cameo of a film that never happened but was always in the planning stages, we are talking about Gambit.

The best of all is that the person who played the character was none other than Channing Tatuman actor who has long been waiting to have his moment to shine on the big screen, and this nod raised suspicions that this project will be taken up by the new executives. In fact, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from the final footage, and it clearly alludes to seeing the X-Men starring in his adventure.

You can see it here:

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Marvel Studios presents its biggest screw-up yet: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. An apathetic Wade Wilson struggles to adjust to civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary Deadpool are long gone. When his world faces an existential threat, a reluctant Wade must suit up again, along with an even more reluctant… very reluctant? extremely reluctant? He has to convince a super-reluctant Wolverine to… Holy crap. The synopses are so incredibly stupid.

For now there is no confirmation that the movie Gambit It may be true, but Ryan Reynolds is helping to make it possible.

Via: TheMarySue