Mexico.- This Monday, February 14, the second Collegiate Criminal Court in Mexico City ordered the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to investigate the present torture denounced by Miguel Ángel Félix GallantThe boss of bosses”.

On the other hand, The protection requested by the drug trafficker’s legal team in search of reducing the sentence was unanimously denied. 40 years imposed for crimes related to organized crime.

The support used by the magistrate Alejandro Gómez Sánchez to deny the appeal filed by the lawyers of Félix Gallardo is that his sentence was formalized in accordance with the provisions of Mexican law.

Another setback suffered by the Sinaloa-born capo is related to his assets seized when he was arrested, which he wanted back under the argument that they were acquired prior to the crimes he pays in prison. The second Collegiate Criminal Court in CDMX denied the request.

The only positive point in favor of the Chief of Chiefs is the order that the FGR investigate the torture he allegedly suffered during his detention on Saturday night, April 8, 1989, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In an interview granted to Telemundo in August 2021, Felix Gallardo He stated that his health is deteriorating and that inside the prison he underwent a radical change. That is why he said he was ready to rebuild his life in freedom at the age of 76.