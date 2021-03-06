The start of the corona vaccination in Germany was bumpy. One expert is confident that the rate of vaccination can be increased by practicing medical practitioners.

Berlin / Munich – The corona vaccination campaign is starting more slowly in Germany than in other countries around the world. The federal states accuse the federal government of errors in the procurement of the vaccine. The federal government, in turn, accuses the federal states of storing large parts of the vaccination doses in refrigerators unused. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is also repeatedly at the center of criticism. Many people are now hoping that the vaccination campaign will be accelerated by vaccinating family and company doctors.

Corona vaccination in Germany: hope for family and company doctors

On Monday, in a conference of health ministers from the federal and state governments, the final details of a new ordinance for corona vaccination will be discussed among resident doctors and company doctors. From April, vaccination centers should receive a fixed amount of corona vaccine from the federal government. All additionally delivered cans should then be distributed to medical practices and company doctors.

According to one mirrorReport, insiders report from the negotiations between Health Minister Spahn and the medical associations that the medical practitioners in private practice are pushing for as much vaccine as possible to be received. They fear the anger of their patients if not enough vaccine doses are initially available.

Corona vaccination in Germany: “From a certain point in time, speed is more important than prioritization”

According to the plans of Minister of Health Spahn *, general practitioners should in any case have greater freedom in prioritizing vaccinations than vaccination centers. In a concept paper from the ministry it says loudly mirrorthat the decision is made “according to the respective medical assessment on site”. This enables “a more flexible implementation of vaccinations”.

Corona vaccinations in medical practices could increase the vaccination rate in Germany.

Medical representatives are pleased with this approach. “From a certain point on, speed is more important than prioritization,” explains Dominik von Stillfried, CEO of the Central Institute for the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians mirror. The institute has developed a model according to which all adults in Germany could be vaccinated by mid-August at the latest.

Corona vaccination in Germany: medical representatives spread confidence

According to this, specialists should increasingly start vaccinating as early as this month. From April onwards, the general practitioners’ practices will start. With 50,000 participating practices that could vaccinate around 20 people against the corona virus * every day, the model has a capacity of one million corona vaccinations * per day. In theory, all people in Germany could be vaccinated in about 80 days.

According to Stillfried, the effort for the doctor’s practice would be around three to three and a half hours with 20 daily corona vaccinations *. “This is a challenge for weeks,” he explained, but it is feasible for the medical professionals. The doctor’s representative is confident about the future when it comes to corona vaccination. “The vaccination through the doctor’s office will work much better than smuggling the entire population through a central system,” Stillfried is certain. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

