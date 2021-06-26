In Italy, the operators of discos are hoping that they will soon be able to open their dance floors again.

Rome – Italian media reported on Friday and Saturday that experts from the technical-scientific council at the Ministry of Health had given the go-ahead for a restricted reopening in early July. The committee only recommends disco operation for the so-called white zones, outdoors and with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent, wrote the Ansa news agency.

Accordingly, only those who can present a so-called green Covid-19 certificate should be allowed in. Proof can be given to people who can be shown to have been vaccinated or recovered or who have taken a negative corona test.

The government now has the final say. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti welcomed the attitude of the experts. “On Monday we want to ask you to set a date for the opening,” he announced on Friday evening. Disco operators and unions have been calling for a clear announcement to reopen for weeks.

In Italy, due to the good development of the corona infection situation, more and more restrictions are falling. From Monday, the loosest rules of the White Zone apply to the entire country. In addition, there is no obligation to wear a face-to-face mask outdoors as long as the safety distances can be maintained. People still have to wear masks indoors and on public transport. (dpa)