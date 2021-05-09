Hope does not always wear green. There is no room in a newspaper library, much less in a single newspaper, all the situations that the Red Cross saves, all the people who have exchanged tears for smiles thanks to the ineffable contribution of the 4,100 volunteers and the almost 31,500 members of the organization in the Region of Murcia. Humanity clad in a red sweatshirt. Generosity with capital letters. Constant support of the most vulnerable people in areas such as health, education, employment and social inclusion. Maritime rescue of the most unfortunate. Empathy and a staff for the most forgotten elderly, and an immediate non-refundable loan for our most distressed neighbors. And with more dedication and dedication if possible in a particularly complicated context marked by Covid-19. In total, the organization served more than 89,000 people in the Region last year, 31,000 of them driven by the pandemic. 65% were women and three out of four had never previously received help from these volunteers, who yesterday commemorated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Among the many activities carried out, the intervention program aimed at improving the quality of life of the elderly and people with disabilities deserves special attention, which has served as a foundation for more than 3,200 people in the toughest moments of the pandemic, when the Loneliness competed with the coronavirus as the most aggressive pathogen inside homes, but also in the private homes of hundreds of elderly people in the Region.

In fact, the organization emphasizes the damage caused in recent months by “the confinement and social isolation derived from the Covid health emergency, which has aggravated situations of loneliness.” This has motivated a reinforcement of the actions of support and telephone follow-up to those elderly people who live alone or in the company of another elderly person. Even if it was just a call to remind you that “we are still by your side for whatever you need.” This and other burning nails have reached more than 3,500 older people who have also had access to social participation programs. “Unwanted loneliness is one of the most important problems in our society and is a fundamental axis of the Red Cross’s intervention,” recalls the organization.

Above, assistance tasks after the arrival of a boat to the regional coast; on the left, a joint intervention by the Red Cross and the Navy in the waters of Cartagena, last year; and, on the right, distribution of food and basic products during confinement to people alone and isolated at home. / Red Cross

“The quality of life of these people depends to a great extent on their physical and cognitive well-being,” underlines the Red Cross in the Region. For this reason, the institution has also developed in recent months a project that seeks to help the elderly to maintain healthy lifestyle habits by providing resources so that they can carry out adequate control and monitoring of their health problems. Various activities to promote physical exercise adapted to different levels of personal autonomy, from the most preventive to those aimed at people with reduced mobility.

But the Red Cross has also paid special attention these months to caregivers. To the people who take care of the most vulnerable, and those who cannot be stopped caring either. In this sense, the program was aimed at improving the quality of life of these people, who suffer “an overload derived from their care work,” recall sources from the institution.

The Red Cross is also present in the queues that are formed these days for vaccination, like this one this Saturday in Nueva Condomina. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

These are just some of the pillars on which the support that the Red Cross provides to those most in need is based. When it seems that all is lost. The more than one hundred volunteers from Salvamento Marítimo, for example, carried out more than 226 interventions last year. In terms of employment, 4,375 Murcians took part in the organization’s Employment Plan in 2020, of which 1,334 were under 30 years of age. The insertion percentage is greater than 36%. Data that represent only a sample of the “most difficult year we have in memory”, in the words of the head of the organization, Faustino Herrero. A year that has made it necessary to put into operation “the largest humanitarian operation in the history of the Red Cross in terms of mobilizing resources, capacities and personnel,” Herrero makes clear.

Asunción Juárez, coordinator of the organization in the Region of Murcia, recalls that “all these apparently cold figures try to be a reflection of the social situation in which our work unfolds. All these people and families, all of them, present a situation, in many cases dramatic, that puts at risk our ability as a society to leave no one behind. For Juárez, “the fundamental risk is not that the number of people served increases, but also that the situations become chronic. We find cases that go on for a long time and the range of needs does not stop increasing exponentially ».

The accompaniment and support of the elderly has been one of the main axes of the organization. / Red Cross

For this reason, the Red Cross has increased and reinforced this year the programs and mechanisms of action to support the recovery of society through a comprehensive response “from all areas of intervention and knowledge.” The objective is thus to contribute, even more if possible, to the recovery “after the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.”

The immediate challenge for the volunteers and those responsible for the Red Cross this year of vaccinations and hope, which will continue to be a year of crisis despite everything, is to “consolidate and reinforce the coordination mechanisms in our assemblies, which provide coverage to all municipalities of the Region. The ultimate goal is to develop our humanitarian work with impartiality and neutrality, with our voluntary nature and unity, always based on the independence and universality that has founded our institution since its inception. “