With the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, thousands of people, more than 250,000, have left Sudan seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Sudan is surrounded by a variety of countries, each one more different. From Egypt and Libya to the north, Chad to the west, Ethiopia and Eritrea to the east, the Central African Republic to the southwest and, of course, South Sudan.

Is in Central African Republic where I am This is one of the countries with the worst social indicators in the world, many of them in decline since the war that broke out in 2012 and which is still present in many parts of the country. For example, of its three million girls and boys, 2.6 million need humanitarian aid to survive. One in two lacks access to health services, 28% have never received a vaccine, 40% suffer from chronic malnutrition and only 40% have access to drinking water.

And if we talk about education and child protection, the data is just as bleak. Only 27% of children complete primary education and 12% secondary. Most of those left out are girls. This week in Kaga Bandoro (in the center of the country), at the Ndomete health post, I met a girl who had just given birth to her first baby. I have also dealt with many child soldiers who have managed to leave the front thanks to the support of organizations such as Unicef ​​and local NGOs. On the other hand, in the country there are almost 300,000 people displaced by the internal conflict who need support from our rapid response teams.

It is in this context that more than 13,000 people from Sudan have arrived, fleeing the conflict. Most of them have left Darfur, an already complicated area, and have entered through the northeast border where the Vakaga prefecture is located, one of the most disadvantaged provinces in the country. In the Vakaga area there are practically no qualified teachers, health centers are scarce and have few professional staff, access to water and food is very limited, the possibility of paid work is almost a dream and more than 80% of families live in poverty.

When we were able to visit them, we found thousands of women with their children sitting on mats on the ground, with no roof over their heads.

In addition, the area is practically inaccessible from June to December due to the rains and the total absence of paved roads. The dirt roads turn into dangerous mud as soon as there is precipitation and do not allow supplies to arrive. So isolated was this area from the country’s capital, Bangui, that even before the current conflict, most food and supplies, including gasoline or diesel, came from Sudan. With the conflict this supply line has been cut and now the Vakaga has little trade and what is sold is very expensive.

The 13,000 displaced people, mostly women and children, therefore arrived in Am-Dafock (a few kilometers from the border) on foot and wearing their clothes. And they stayed in the middle of the town, camped in an area of ​​tall trees that gave abundant shade. Camping is a saying because, when we were able to visit them, we found thousands of women with their children sitting on mats on the ground, with no roof over their heads. And I haven’t mentioned the heat: over 40 degrees, day in and day out.

When I was there a few days ago, I had the opportunity to speak with some of these displaced people, who told me how painful their journey was. As soon as the conflict escalated in Sudan and reached their areas of origin in Darfur —the majority come from the Nyala area—, the families decided to set out, leave everything they had and leave with as little as possible because the road is complicated. . In most cases, the men stayed in Darfur and sent the women alone with their children, in cars, trucks and even on foot. Under the trees, on mats, there were women who had made this journey while pregnant: some in advanced stages, others had lost their little ones along the way, and many came with babies a few weeks or a few months old in their arms. The idea of ​​having to leave in these conditions, despite being terrible, was a better plan than staying, according to them, hence the hasty flight.

Hundreds of women and children from Sudan camp under trees in Am-Dafock, in the Central African Republic, waiting for humanitarian aid. Meritxell Relaño (Unicef)

When they arrived in Am-Dafock they had just enough to change their clothes and none of the utensils that are essential in these lands to survive: buckets to store water, kitchen pots, glasses, plates, mosquito nets, mattresses, some light blanket for the coolness of the night… This type of essential goods have been distributed, as they arrived, by Unicef ​​and other humanitarian agencies.

Many of the women and children needed medical attention, and the Am-Dafock health center, which normally covered a population of 3,000, could barely keep up with 13,000.

Most of the refugee women only asked for peace and help to survive until they can return to their country.

In this clinic I was able to see how the children were examined to see if they were malnourished and, if so, they were given the necessary food, which in these cases is a peanut paste fortified with all the vitamins and minerals. We call it ready-to-eat therapeutic food. Luckily, the health center had received a solar-powered refrigerator a few months ago to store vaccines and was available to receive the many additional doses needed to care for newly arrived children and mothers and immunize them from easily preventable but deadly diseases. .

Recently, the Government of the Central African Republic has decided to transfer the refugees to an area closer to the provincial capital, Birao, which has a heliport and an airstrip that makes it easier to distribute food and humanitarian aid.

Most of the refugee women only asked for peace and help to survive until they can return to their country. That is what all of us who work in humanitarian aid in the Central African Republic are doing, trying to offer a little hope, dignity and sustenance to resist.

Meritxell Relaño He is a UNICEF representative in the Central African Republic.

