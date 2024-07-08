“Leadership is about vision

and responsibility, not power.”

Seth Berkley

How difficult It is difficult for human beings understand the storytake ownership of your time and resolve accordingly. Being a leader is not for everyoneby culture, not by nature, dear Father Toño would say. We confuse our purposes and the impulse of the struggle is thrown overboard. The days of the future begin to be written with many spelling mistakes. There is no way that this will change unless we ourselves -wherever we are- fight battles that allow us to have Reason to be.

When Berkley referred to leadership and powerfrom a scientific perspective, perhaps he was thinking of public politics On the subject of vaccination, in which he has global leadership, but perhaps sometimes not all the power, I think he meant that Power is not always exercised with vision –high sights- and responsibility.

What makes someone responsible? I think it is knowledge of reality and respect for those who are affected by reality, but that is not all, it is also the interpretation of reality, and that is precisely where the well-known saying “when the pig twists its tail” comes from, an expression that means “that’s enough”… excuse the ellipsis, you understand me.

Finish the PRI National Assemblythe twenty-fourth, the only thing that stands out is a change in the statute for allow re-electionin August we will see or confirm the trend of the intention of the current leadership in re-elect. Not only them, but also the national advisors of the party who apparently have adopted the trend of not changing a point or a comma in the proposals presented to them.

What part is it that they don’t understand? When Mexico has changed, to the point of putting the person who governs today in the expectation of remaining in power for decades. It is necessary to adjust every nut of the machine in the historic party. 95 years should have left their mark in order to promote real reforms that have to do with contact with citizens, the defense of social causes and the validation of militancy municipality by municipality, the value of the local that is so important to establish democracy and values ​​of freedom and justice.

Those who think they have chosen the best route are mistaken. A straight line does not always shorten the distance between two points. Hope dies lastit’s still a long way off until August. It’s okay to dream.

As a society, we are facing a ruling group that is not known for strengthening institutions; on the contrary, it seeks to reduce them and, in extreme cases, to annul them. All parties should join the opposition and remain close to the free-thinking citizens. We will soon know the sign of the government of the woman president; until now, submission has been the case. It is true that it is not easy to deal with an autocrat. My hope is moving a little leg. Let her surprise us by being different and fair, incorruptible and a defender of the rule of law. Oh, my goodness!

P.S. – I welcome the meeting between the head of SEMUJERES in Ahome, Karina Soto, and representatives of citizen movements for women’s rights and against violence. It is an important step towards establishing mechanisms for attention and connection. Inclusion in public policies is essential. Congratulations.

P.S. 2.- Please let’s not live as if nothing is happening!

