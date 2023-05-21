There is an age-old myth according to which whoever owns the Hope Diamond will inevitably fall into bad luckand taking a quick look at some of its unfortunate owners, it’s easy to understand how this rather imaginative and, at the same time, mysterious story came about.

The Hope Diamond is a 45.52 carat diamondmeasuring approximately 25.60 millimeters by 21.78 millimeters by 12 millimeters (1 inch by 0.9 inch by 0.4 inch), and due to some traces of boron within it, the diamond sparkles with a slightly steel blue color.

The Hope Diamond is known as one of the most famous diamonds (although it also falls into the most infamous category) in the world with a worth approximately $250 million and, second some estimatesthis would make it the third most valuable diamond in existence.

Since 1952, it has sat quietly in the Smithsonian’s collection of minerals and gems at the National Museum of Natural History, but in its heyday the diamond was an object that was passed from person to person and made countless journeys.

The history of the Hope Diamond began about 1.1 billion years ago in the bowels of the Earth where, subjected to intense heat and pressure, carbon atoms formed extremely strong bonds with each other, crystallizing in the shape of a diamond; it was probably unearthed in the 17th century at the Kollur mine in Golconda, India, where a number of important diamonds have been found over the centuries.

In 1666 it fell into the hands of the French gem merchant, Jean-Baptiste Tavernierwho obtained the gem in India, and became known as Tavernier Blue to then be sold to King Louis XIV of France. Having become part of the family treasures, it was inherited from generation to generation and, about a century later, came into the possession of Louis XVI and his wife, Queen Marie Antoinette, the last monarchs of France before the French Revolution.

In this era it acquired the name of “The French Blue“.

The origins of the mystery around the Hope Diamond

These were perilous times to be a royalty decked out in priceless jewels, indeed in the turmoil of revolutionary Paris, a mob looted their properties and appropriated the French crown jewels in September 1792, and the following year, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were executed –in the classic style of the French Revolution– with the guillotine.

The later part of the Hope Diamond story is obscure, however we do know that a blue diamond of the same size and shape was documented to have been in the possession of the London diamond dealer Daniel Elison in September 1812, and it was about this time that it was bought by a wealthy banker called Thomas Hopefrom which the diamond takes its name.

In 2005, crystallographers used computer analysis to prove in definitive way that the Hope Diamond that emerged in 1812 in London was the same “French Blue” jewel that was in the possession of the doomed French royal family, and during the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was traded among a large number of wealthy individuals.

One of the best known was Evalyn Walsh McLeanan American mining heiress and socialite, whose husband Edward purchased it from Cartier Jewelers of New York for $180,000 in 1911, and although the diamond had already acquired a reputation for being cursed, McLean continued to sport the diamond, including during his trip to the White House.

In the decades that followed, it’s safe to say that unfortunate events tainted the life of the socialite, as her son died in a car accident, she fell into financial ruin, developed severe mental health issues, and eventually became addicted to morphine, not to mention that she went through a bad divorce with Edward, who later died in a mental institution.

Of course, we could never condone the idea that an inanimate object could subject anyone to a curse, yet it seems that the story is a mixture of historical half-truths, sensational media reports and the desperate need of humans to seek explanations for a meaningless tragedy.

