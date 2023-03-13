Speranza, D’Alema, Bersani: the return of the “trio” to the Democratic Party

But will they come? When will they come? And if they come, what will we do? These are the questions that swirl like irritating drafts in an old building in the historic center of Rome, known as the “Nazareno”, where a Catholic institute is based – coincidentally – but above all the Democratic Party, heir to the PCI and a part of the Christian Democracy. It is now the seat of the new secretary Elly Schlein who has made a lot of career having signed up only a few months ago. But who is the triple that should move back?

It is none other than the original “company”, i.e. of Massimo D’Alema and Pierluigi Bersani with the addition of a “boy”, actually not very well known before and who is now thanks to the popularity obtained during Covid and that is the former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who put millions of Italians under house arrest seasoning everything with a green pass that was useless from a health point of view but prevented millions more people from working. Naturally the three, in the best communist tradition, deny, cover themselves, nicheor, they vaguely hint but do not say explicitly, rather they frown and look bad.

D’Alema continues to perculate reporters in private, saying: “I will follow the line that comrade Speranza will give us.” The former national mustache is great and like a caged lion he now has to obey, at least formally, to the unknown “companion”. In fact, the final verb will be revealed by the least important of the three – that’s why they put him to be secretary – and that is Speranza who a few days ago “zoomed in” making the big Soviet faces of the Politburo of the National Article 1 Directorate appear on the computer.

The novena is obvious and is part of the local market rhetoric: “Is there anyone who can argue that this Democratic Party is the same as Renzi’s?”. “Noooooo!”. “Now we have our new fluid Marianna who with her jeweled finger points us to the sweet Sun of the Future. Will you be worthy?”. “Yessssssss!”.

And we can already imagine the Brezhnevian applause from D’Alema and company with their hammered-scythe uniforms and Lenin-style decorations, pardon Get offin truth a little faded by the years and above all by the “sheets” of liberalizations and by the destruction of public health and work perpetrated by Bersani and D’Alema (with the icing Renzi on the Job Act).

Subscribe to the newsletter

