Nafter the preparations of Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astra-Zeneca the European Commission approved the product from the Dutch manufacturer Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Approval granted this Thursday A settlement:

How are the vaccines built?

The preparations from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna are so-called mRNA vaccines. “M” stands for messenger (messenger), “RNA” for ribonucleic acid (German: ribonucleic acid). The mRNA is the building instruction for a component of the Covid-19 pathogen and gets into the body cells with the help of tiny fat droplets. These then produce the viral protein against which the body develops its immune response.

Astra-Zeneca’s product with the active ingredient AZD1222, on the other hand, is based on the weakened version of a cold virus from chimpanzees. It contains genetic material from a surface protein with which the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen docks onto human cells. Here, too, the cells form the protein with the help of the assembly instructions and the body develops an immune response against it.

The vaccine “COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen” from the manufacturer Janssen / Johnson & Johnson is also a vector vaccine.

How well do the vaccines work?

The American company Moderna announced at the end of November 2020 that its vaccine was 94 percent effective – measured 14 days after the second dose. Comirnaty, the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, showed almost identical effectiveness of 95 percent – measured seven days after the second dose. This means that 95 percent fewer diseases occurred among the subjects in the vaccinated group than among those in the control group.

The mean of Astra-Zeneca showed a lower effectiveness in studies, around 70 percent, however, it is comparatively easy to use. However, the vaccine is initially approved for people under 65 years of age. Little test data was available for older people at the time of approval. In the meantime, that has changed. There is clear evidence that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, like the other vaccines, is also effective in the elderly.

According to the manufacturer, the effectiveness of “COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen” is around 66 percent. In the case of severe Covid 19 disease, according to studies, the protection is more than 85 percent. The vaccine, which also works well in the elderly and was approved in the United States about two weeks ago, is also said to be effective against virus variants.

How often do you vaccinate?

There is a lot of similarity here: all three vaccines require two doses of active ingredient. At Biontech / Pfizer, the patient receives a dose every three weeks, for Moderna it is around four weeks, and for Astra-Zeneca at least four weeks. The same preparation should always be used for both vaccinations.

Janssen’s vaccine has major advantages over the approved preparations from Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and Astra-Zeneca: It only needs to be injected once and not stored frozen. Refrigerator temperature is sufficient. This makes it an ideal vaccine for general practitioners.

What are the side effects?

According to the RKI, pain at the injection site, exhaustion, headache, joint pain and chills were the most commonly observed side effects after previous vaccinations. In general, however, these were weak to moderate and subsided after a short time. There have been no reports of serious adverse effects with any of the three vaccines.

According to the manufacturer, the known side effects of the vaccines newly approved in the EU are mild: headache, fever, fatigue, muscle pain and redness at the injection site.

Which vaccines are awaiting EU approval?

“Sputnik V, Gam-COVID-Vac” from the Russian manufacturer Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow is waiting for EU approval. It was also a vector vaccine. It has been administered in Russia since last year.

CVnCoV from the Tübingen-based manufacturer CureVac is in the clinical trial. This is an mRNA vaccine.