In the clinics, people jostle for protection and care. Even drinking water is becoming scarce. It is difficult to distinguish between the innocent and the guilty in Gaza.

Gaza – The scientist sees this clearly and unequivocally: “To avoid any misunderstanding: Under international humanitarian law, it is not forbidden to affect civilians or civilian objects in attacks against legitimate military targets. Even high losses among the civilian population do not have to be illegal per se,” says international lawyer Wolf Heintschel von Heinegg to the daily newspaper on the high number of civilian casualties in the war between Israel and Hamas.

What the military calls “collateral damage” is always and without exception human tragedies. Especially when, for example, hospitals are hit, such as the Christian Ahli Arab Hospital in downtown Gaza.

Full hit or just almost? This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows Al-Ahli Hospital and its surrounding area in Gaza after a rocket strike. The cause and damage are unclear. © AFP PHOTO / – / SATELLITE IMAGE 2023 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

The numbers will increase: the health system in Gaza is at risk of collapsing

Sadly, this seems inevitable in a modern military conflict like the one that festers almost forever in the powder keg of the Middle East: The Gaza Strip is a jungle made of concrete – as small in area as the federal state of Bremen, but populated with many times as many people, with no clear border between City and country or between friend and enemy. A chaotic situation in which the terrorist organization Hamas is now complaining of almost 4,000 deaths and around 13,000 injuries on the Palestinian side. The number will increase.

The health system is about to collapse, warns Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb, deputy coordinator of Doctors Without Borders. Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been ruled by Hamas after it was evacuated by the Israeli army. The first casualty in every armed conflict since then has been medical care for the civilian population.

Evacuation order: The fight against terror leaves the victims suffering

Paradoxically, the Israelis’ order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip to the south has actually made the situation of the hospitals worse: Mughaiseeb: “The hospitals are barely functioning anymore. A large part of the medical staff and their families have left the area.” He found the situation in the burn treatment ward at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital to be particularly threatening: “There is only one surgeon and one anesthesiologist there. There are no nursing staff in the hospital and in this ward and there is a severe shortage.”

However, Tarik Jasarevic, speaking for the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the transfer of seriously ill or seriously injured people from the northern Gaza Strip to be impossible and tantamount to a “death sentence”.

Human Rights Watch’s Sari Bashi condemns both belligerents – and acknowledges that Hamas is likely deliberately seeking cover from civilians: “We have serious concerns that Hamas and other combatants are not taking adequate measures to protect civilians. So if they store weapons in civilian areas, if they concentrate their fighting in densely populated civilian areas, they are putting civilians at risk, and that is a violation of international law. “But that does not give the Israeli government the right to disregard its own obligation to prevent disproportionate or indiscriminate harm to civilians,” she tells the magazine new Yorker.

Ground offensive: The war makes the doctors’ work more difficult

The name given to the Dar Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Guardian as “a kind of nerve center of the entire health system” – this is where people flee in search of protection. This is where the Gaza Strip becomes most vulnerable, where its corpses lie next to the hopes for a peaceful future: the local authorities and aid organizations estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 people are now camping across the entire site Guardian writes.

“People are extremely afraid and believe that this is the safest place,” said Professor Ghassan Abu-Sittah, one of the surgeons at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital. However, the high number of people seeking protection poses a risk, as those stranded here need food and water, of which there is almost none. According to Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb from Doctors Without Borders, the search for drinking water alone always takes two hours, and medicines and beds for operations are also in short supply. “The war makes our work more difficult,” reports the “Doctors of the World” project coordinator in Gaza, Alaa Alkhatib. “Any movement must be thought through several times before leaving the house. Even with basic supplies, you think twice about whether it’s worth taking the risk, only to find out there’s nothing left available.”

Action mandate for Israel: defuse the burdens on civilians

His colleague Abu-Sittah sees this as a second source of crisis alongside the military one: “This rush will lead to an outbreak of infectious diseases. This threatens to create a catastrophe for public health.” For the international lawyer von Heinegg, this is a clear mandate for the Israeli side to take action to defuse the burden on civilians, as he stated in the daily newspaper demands – for example by foregoing a shortage of supplies in territory controlled by Hamas: “In principle, it must be ensured that hospitals continue to function, regardless of who they treat. And if they only work with generators, then there is an obligation not only not to attack them, but also to ensure their functionality. This would include fuel deliveries, for example.”