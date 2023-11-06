Every morning, the government, leadership, officials, and pioneers of the renaissance gather together, with the aim of taking stock of what has been harvested, presenting what must be advanced, and moving forward with steady and confident steps, for the sake of a brighter tomorrow, and for the sake of an Emirati day with sunshine on the eyelashes of eyes always looking forward to happiness. Man, and providing everything that can open the window of joy, progress and prosperity for him.

Every year, the Emirati reality shines like a meteor, illuminating the space with ideas of light and dreams of enlightenment. And every year, the citizen is on the verge of new achievements and projects that open their doors to existence, and immortalize the memory of the founding builder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, through whose hands it flourished. The two generous ones, the trees of giving, and here our wise leadership is following the same path, with steps supported by will and determination, urging sons and daughters to participate, and to arm themselves with the highest levels of knowledge, so that the nation is illuminated by the lamps of awareness and awareness of the importance of everyone fulfilling their responsibilities and adhering to the ethics of diligent work. Sacrifice and redemption, in creating the glory of the nation, its superiority and its extraordinary ability, because no society can keep pace with the accelerating global event, unless it has a belt of knowledge on its sleeve, an indication of awareness, and the awareness that the nation is everyone’s tent, and under its roof are everyone’s dreams, and there is no place for inaction or status. For those who abandon the status of knowledge, there is no development without sacrifices, effort, dedication, and diligence.

Today, the peoples of the civilized world are racing to reach the highest level, and the goal is to achieve the maximum level of the culture of work without getting tired, effort without getting bored, and walking on the path without paying attention to the past, and without fear of the future, as long as the past resides in the soul, and the future is embedded in the conscience as if it were an artery. At the heart valve.

The Emirates today are not competing with anyone, but rather competing with themselves, and are moving on the path of glory, a light that uncovers the secret of the wave as it turns the interior and exterior of the sea. The Emirates today is on the path of excellence, a cloud that recites rain songs and arranges the face of the sky with a white scarf that rises to the earth, to irrigate, irrigate, and overflow with greenery.

The Emirates today is a smile in existence, a sign in people’s hearts, and human consciousness is the link to reach, and the link of communication between man and man, which makes the task difficult, but it is the delicious predicament that the nation chose and achieved what we aspired to, and accomplished and failed, and went on and did not summarize, because At the core of his novel is that we are able to love the details, and that we are worthy of delving into the details, so that the story can be complete, and we reach the theme of this art, the art of giving, and here is the chariot aligned with the roof of the sky, and here are the foreheads towering above the towering women, but we still say that we need To the most, the nation rejoices at such ambitions, and the wise leadership urges the aspirants to do more, and instills in souls the courage to storm without fear or laziness.

