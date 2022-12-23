Chances are that you missed out when Citroën started building the AMI Buggy, so you get another chance.

Citroën has a nice thing in their range with the AMI. But it remains a bit with one simple version, the ‘city version’. At least, until the brand showed the AMI Buggy Concept. And so the calm AMI suddenly became a kind of safari buggy with all kinds of cool modifications. Kek, but it remained a concept.

Citroen AMI Buggy

Citroën took the plunge and simply built the AMI Buggy. With two drawbacks. Actually three, because even though the price tag has never been announced, you shouldn’t expect as cheap as a city AMI. The disadvantages we are talking about are, for example, that the Buggy is a bit tamer than the concept, with only the steel rims, gates as doors and an open roof. You also had to be quick: Citroën built 50 and they were sold out within 18 minutes. So bad luck if you want another one.

Citroen continues!

Until now. Citroën gives potential buyers of an AMI Buggy a Christmas present. Namely that the AMI Buggy goes back into production! Citroën thinks that the Buggy can exist as an extra version next to the city car, so it is no longer a limitation. A small slap in the face to the people who bought those first fifty copies, but nice for the other 8,007,027,070 people in the world.

One last drawback: since we get the Rocks-e from Opel and not the AMI, the Buggy is not (yet) for us. Citroën does share that the AMI has already been sold 30,000 times and that the car is now making the crossing to Switzerland, Malta and the overseas territories of France. And close them with the reason that we see the car in a large snow globe: think of it as a Christmas present. Thank you Citroen!

