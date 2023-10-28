The end of the youngtimer scheme seemed near, but a majority of the House of Representatives was still against it.

A lot of subsidies mainly go to EVs and hybrids, but in 2023 there will also be a tax benefit for big cars. The condition is that it is a youngtimer and that you put it on the premises. The well-known youngtimer scheme.

Unfortunately, this arrangement has recently come under considerable pressure. Because yes, those youngtimers are of course not the most environmentally friendly cars. It is very sustainable to drive such an old car instead of buying a new one, but that is easy to overlook.

You may not have noticed, but this week it was make or break for the youngtimer scheme. Mr Omtzigt had one amendment proposed, which meant that the advantage for youngtimers would be phased out and disappear completely by 2030.

Currently, for youngtimers you pay an additional 35% on the current market value. Omtzigt proposed increasing this percentage to 37% next year, then to 41% in 2025 and to 45% in 2026. He calls this a “decent phasing out”.

From 2030, the youngtimer scheme should be abolished completely. Then it gets really annoying, because that means you pay 22% additional tax on the list value. And that’s reminiscent of an old S-Class (to name just one thing).

The gradual abolition is a realistic proposal, so it looked very threatening for the youngtimer scheme. But guess what? The proposal was rejected by a narrow majority of 79 votes. The VVD (at least) and the CDA, among others, voted against.

The plan to kill the youngtimer scheme will therefore not go ahead. In other words: for the time being you can still drive a nice youngtimer with little additional tax. Use it to your advantage.

Thanks to Wouter van Embden for the tip!

Photo: a youngtimer trio, photographed by @Row1

