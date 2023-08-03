The Haringvliet Bridge will reopen. Only the Heinenoordtunnel will close again.

It was a bit of a struggle for the people who had to go back and forth between Brabant and Rotterdam. Because the Haringvliet bridge was closed for a major renovation, a detour had to be made. And good too.

The extra travel time could easily amount to an hour. If you were lucky and didn’t end up in an extra traffic jam of course. But it’s over the bridge will open again from tomorrow and everyone can drive over the bridge again for at least 50 years.

The Haringvliet Bridge will remain closed to shipping traffic until at least 1 November. That’s extra sour, for them the bridge has been closed since 1 January. But they have to wait until the tests are finished and the European approval has been issued.

Haringvliet bridge open, Heinenoord tunnel closed

Butrrr. As with all good things, there is a catch here too. Because the Haringvliet bridge will open again, the Heinenoord tunnel will be renovated immediately afterwards. And they immediately take the A59 with them.

Those two passages are closed for almost the entire month of August, which will – you guessed it – cause traffic congestion. Anyway, it has to take a while, says Rijkswaterstaat. Once it’s done, we’ll be able to move forward for years to come.

Anyway. Then you know where you stand when you go to those parts.

And so much for this service message brought to you by Autoblog.

