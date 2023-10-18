Stellantis would of course not be Stellantis if the Citroën ë-C3 did not get a number of brothers.

Perhaps the most important EV of the year was unveiled yesterday: the Citroën ë-C3. Not that a compact electric crossover is so special, the special thing is mainly in the price tag. At €24,290 it is one of the cheapest EVs, while you get more car than with one Dacia Spring or an electric Smart.

If the Citroën ë-C3 is not quite your thing in terms of styling, we have good news: there are a number of similar EVs in the pipeline from other brands. You could have seen that coming, because Citroën is part of Stellantis.

The ë-C3 is on the so-called ‘Smart Car’ platform. This was developed by Tata as a cheaper version of the existing CMP platform. This architecture also formed the basis for the new C3 that is delivered in South America and India.

The question is not whether more cars will appear on this platform, but how many. We can answer that question immediately: Stellantis says opposite Reuters that they will build seven cars on this platform.

Which models these will be is still a surprise. They may not all come to Europe, but probably some will. The new Fiat Panda perhaps? Reuters also asked that and according to the gentleman from Stellantis it was (loosely translated) “not completely backward” to think that.

It could also be that the Citroën ë-C3 has another Opelgets a little brother. Opel had promised last month that they would come up with an EV that will cost around 25 grand. Now that the ë-C3 is available, they can achieve that quite easily.

Source: Reuters

This article Hooray, Stellantis comes with even more cheap EVs first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hooray #Stellantis #coming #cheap #EVs