Whoa, whoa. Don’t celebrate too soon, because the cabinet is only considering maintaining part of the discount on fuel excise duty.

That’s how it is in politics. Discounts are phased out, but increases always remain (hello quarter from Kok). Anyway, it seems that the cabinet is seriously considering retaining part – of course not all – of the discount on fuel excise duty, we read in the Telegraph.

Fuel excise discount remains

State Secretary Van Rij of Finance is responsible for this and has been busy calculating to be able to continue to pay the discount. This discount was created to compensate for the high energy prices for car drivers. However, this will soon come to an end, which will cause prices at the pump to rise. And it’s not like the toddler is cheap now!

July 1 is the day and then, for example, a liter of petrol will become 14 cents more expensive. An additional 10 cents will be added in January. That’s no small beer. The first step in July will continue anyway, we have to collect it. But the State Secretary is considering not going ahead with the second increase.

Expensive, more expensive, most expensive

Van Rij is especially upset about the differences in the border region. Not that you and I just have to pay a lot of money for a liter of fuel. Well, dude. He says to RTL Z the following:

We have to look very carefully at the consequences in the border region. Because you don’t want to diverge too far.

That is a thing, especially with our neighboring country Belgium. Fuel is already considerably cheaper there. If all the increases go through, the difference would total a good 35 cents per liter of gasoline. Knowing the Dutch, we will then massively refuel across the border. And that is not the intention, because I imagine that there will be less tax revenue.

Cost

The minister will keep a close eye on everything and will come up with a decision in the autumn. If the discount is maintained, it will cost quite a few bucks. Estimates are that it will cost hundreds of millions of euros. That leaves a big hole in the budget, so more money has to come from somewhere. Or less money has to go somewhere.

Perhaps we will soon receive more traffic from The Hague and that the State Secretary will read this blog. What would you suggest for him to cut back on? Let us know in the comments.

