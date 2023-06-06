Instead of the well-known Wörthersee, this year’s GTI meeting will take place in Autostadt, at Volkswagen’s home base in Wolfsburg. That means: two days of feasting on GTI prototypes, concept cars, Azubi GTIs and special GTIs from proud owners in a festival atmosphere. Even the parking lot is an attraction at this event.

And those last sentences came straight from the press release, did you notice?

The big GTI party is coming

And in this sentence there is a word that you may not know. Azubi indeed. Because what are they? Well, let’s explain that to you in detail. Azubi is an abbreviation (which is short for abbreviation) for Auszubildende employees. So trainees.

They have done their best on some prototypes and they are set up. Can be quite fun, because they are mostly young guests who still have wild plans and who were allowed to indulge in their design. Kind of like we did when we were young.

But there’s more. There are Fan Drives, where the most diverse GTIs pass by, from original to fully tuned, one-offs, prototypes, absolutely everything. Maybe we’ll see ours @loek in his own red GTI.

In short, pack your hat and your bags and travel to Wolfsburg. It will be a GTI party not soon to be forgotten.

According to Volkswagen.