Grumpy cats, rebellious mice, fantasy animals such as the Marsupilami: it is striking how many animals figure in comics. Did I mention bears, half-dressed birds and dogs? They are the subject of the summer exhibition of the Museum of Comic Art (MoCA) in Noordwijk aan Zee.

Beastly lot is the name of this cheerful, wide-ranging exhibition full of original comic drawings by acquaintances such as Jan Kruis’s castrated red tomcat, Heinz’s grumpy cat, Lucky Luke’s dog Rataplan. And, one of the highlights, a complete original page of ‘Krazy Kat’ from 1921, the comic strip by the genius American comics artist George J. Herriman. The rebellious mouse Ignatz tries to pelt ‘Krazy’ with a brick, as in every episode. Sweet children’s fare are comics, like many fables and fairy tales, not always.

Gus Dirks, Bugville1900.

Image Museum of Comic Art



Reintje de Vos

The exhibition starts with ancient mythical creatures such as a beautifully painted illustration by cartoonist Hans G. Kresse of the animals at the court of King Nobel, from the Donald Duck from 1980. The German ‘nephews’ of Reinaert de Vos, Fix und Foxi, designed by the Dutch artist Dorul van der Heide, are also on display. The museum places the cartoon animals in the long storytelling tradition of giving animals human traits in stories, in order to make fun of people in a roundabout way. For example, Hitler is ridiculed as a raging, mustachioed bad wolf, by the French cartoonist Calvo in 1944.

About a hundred cartoon animals are swarming around at this summer exhibition. From American insect comics from 1900, such as ‘Bugville’ by Gus Dirks, to the Flemish absurd pig Taco Zip, drawn around 1990 by Luc Cromheecke. An entire exhibition wall is dedicated to the Belgian ‘master’ of animal comics Raymond Macherot, known for his comics about the acorn mouse Chlorophyll. The exhibition does not have a real focus: it has something for everyone, from sweet to cynical underground comics with talking animals, such as Robert Crumb’s Fritz the Cat.

Robert Crumb, Fritz the Cat1968.

Image Museum of Comic Art



Marsupilami

To create some order in the animal mess, the exhibition is divided into categories: ‘animals of the land’, ‘animals with an owner’ (strangely enough, the bossless duck and canary Fokke and Sukke fall under this category), ‘urban planners’ (such as Ollie B. Bommel in Rommeldam and D. Duck in Duckstad) and ‘wonderful beasts’. In the latter category falls the long-tailed fantasy animal Marsupilami by the brilliant Belgian artist Franquin. The famous Marsupilami cry ‘Huba hoopa hop!’ is derived from the striking Brussels street name Houba De Strooperlaan, according to the richly illustrated catalogue. A graphic treat at this summer exhibition are the ‘weather mice’ that Peter Pontiac drew around 2000 for the ‘Algemeen Dagblad’.

Comics Beastly lot, exhibition about animals in comics. Museum of Comic Art, Noordwijk aan Zee. Until November 19. Information: museumofcomicart.nl ●●●●●