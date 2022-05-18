Surprisingly, Behavior Interactive announced Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim and as the title suggests it is a dating simulator thanks to which you can learn more with “4 sexy killers to die for”. The game is scheduled to launch this summer on PC via Steam, with the announcement that was accompanied with a trailer that you can view in the player below.

Hooked on You is made in collaboration with Psyop, the studio that gave birth to I Love You, Colonel Sanders !. The game is set on the Isola dei Furiosi (a name that says a whole program), a dream seaside location where we will live carefree days with the Ghost, the Huntress, the Spirit and the Hunteror 4 Dead by Daylight killers who, under a threatening aspect, actually hide a “great desire for love and romance”.

Like any good self-respecting dating sim we will obviously be able to flirt with the killers to win their dark hearts. Badly, the dead escapes.

Below, the official description of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim:

“Have you ever wanted to have a drink with the Ghost? Or maybe, like, take the Slayer out, spend time with the Spirit, or find out what really triggers the Hunter? Now you have the chance! ”



“We welcome you to the Isle of the Furious. Your companions are four sexy killers to die for who, under a lethal and menacing aspect, hide a great desire for love and romance. Flirt with them, conquer their hearts and reveal dark secrets. . Will you find true love, will you make some friends or will you end up in the arms … of death? The choice is yours. “

What do you think, will you try to win the hearts of the ruthless killers of Dead by Daylight? Let us know in the comments.