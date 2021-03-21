Historical. Messi will meet tonight in Donostia 768 games with him Barça And now he will become the player who has worn the Barça shirt the most times. Although the club already paid tribute to him on Monday with a canvas on which he drew hugging Xavi and “touching the sky”, the tribute is already daily. Live the Barça, again, emotional moments with his icon. The picture of Messi voting with your son Thiago in the elections he buried the episode of the burofax forever. Barcelonismo has once again united around him and, now that there is no public, the stamp of last Wednesday at the inauguration of the new president was significant and emotional. When Laporta He struck a chord (“if the field was full, you couldn’t leave”), the audience turned their eyes to Leo and began to applaud, as if symbolizing the ovation that a hundred thousand people would give him. If ever something broke, it is already sewn.

Repertoire. Of Messi It is often said that he has already played his ten best games with the Barça. And can be. But the incredible thing is that it is always possible to see something new in him. The goal of Paris, with a violent beating that was more reminiscent of footballers from another era such as Eder or Hagi, was not yet included in his catalog, more full of distinguished touches, like the wonder that was taken out of the hat against the Huesca. The hard drive of Messi still accepts information. Y KoemanA fantastic gunner in his time as a player, he has put it into the heads of his players to shoot more from outside the area.

Future. It’s hard to know what’s going on in the head of Messi. There is a current that assumes that the last two speeches of Laporta they are those of someone who knows that, inevitably, is leaving. Others, however, put arguments to shake their faith in renewal. The arrival of an acquaintance to the presidency, his good feeling with Koeman; his new tactical recycling, which he already carried out successfully in 2009 and 2015. His eternal connection with Alba, his understanding with Busquets, his complicity with the young Pedri and Ilaix. In short, the football reconstruction of the Barça. That, however, has not been enough to set foot in quarters of the Champions. A step back that I had not taken for 14 years. What Messi He wants to reign in Europe again before retiring is obvious, but who assures him in another destination. And above all, is it enough to change so much recognition? Indeed, if the Camp Nou It was packed, you couldn’t go 768 afternoons.