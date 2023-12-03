Aniplex and the developer BUY join forces to announce Hookah Hazeone visual novel For Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam arriving during 2024.

History

It is the year 2xxx. On the outskirts of Akihabara, a new hookah lounge opens its doors to customers. Welcome to Hookah Haze! Before long, rookie manager Toru Sumiki notices that socializing with the lounge’s peculiar clientele has begun to change him.

Recommendations on tobacco flavors on social media influence those who frequent the lounge, weaving twists in the story influenced by the choices that the protagonist will make during relaxed late-night conversations with his customers.

The protagonist, Toru Sumiki, loses the will to live after being diagnosed with a fatal disease. Toru’s doctor insists that he should make the most of the little time he has left, he offers himself as temporary manager of a hookah lounge.

Through his new job, Toru meets three very unusual girls. Although at first glance they are cheerful, they are struggling with work problems or past traumas, looking for a place to belong. What will he find once girls open up to him completely?

