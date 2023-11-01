The thirty-year-old Dutch track athlete, Olympic team sprinter and 9-time world champion, with 55″433 erases the record that had stood for 10 years (56″303). Eventually he collapsed to the ground, exhausted

Luca Gialanella

The velodrome is the same on which in 2019 the Belgian Victor Campenaerts set the Hour record (55.089 km) and on 13 October 2022 the Roman Vittoria Bussi became the first cyclist to break the 50 mph barrier to take over the women’s record (50.267 km).

We are in Aguascalientes, 1800 meters, in Mexico. Jeffrey Hoogland, a 30-year-old Dutchman, 185 cm and 97 kg, is the phenomenon of speed on the track: team sprint Olympian in Tokyo 2021 and nine-time world champion (5 in team sprint and 4 in the kilometre), plus 14 European titles. See also Eriksen, Odense comes forward: "If you want to come back, there's room here"

the numbers — On the Aguascalientes track, Hoogland took over the world record for the Kilometer from a standing start, one of the most grueling, and pushed human limits even further. The Dutchman stopped the clock in 55″433 to cover 1000 meters (four laps of the track) at an average speed of 64.943 km/h, starting from the blocks. The previous record was held by the Frenchman François Pervis and had stood since 2013: 56″303 . Hoogland was always ahead of the Frenchman: 150/1000 after the first 250 metres, 490/1000 halfway through the race, 740/1000 on the third lap and 870/1000 at the finish line. He already held the kilometer record at sea level, with 57 “813 achieved in Grenchen (Switzerland), the track of Pippo Ganna’s Hour record, and so at this moment he is truly the fastest man in the world.

hoogland’s words — A backbreaking effort, at the limits of physiology. Just look at how Hoogland arrived at the end of the test: exhausted, he couldn’t get off his bike, he had to be taken to the ground, and it took him almost half an hour to fully recover. “I still can’t enjoy this feat, I have pain everywhere – said Hoogland -. I am very happy with the world record, that’s why I came here, but it was only when I heard the applause at the finish line that I realized that I had managed to do something extraordinary. At high altitude I didn’t expect miracles, I have pain everywhere and now I still can’t enjoy it properly. However, people had fun. For me it was fun… perhaps for my fans it ended too quickly ?”.