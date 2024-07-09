Ciudad Juárez— Three hooded men shot and killed one person early this morning outside a house located in the Senderos de San Isidro subdivision, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The 22nd intentional homicide of the month of July occurred at 2:30 a.m. in a house on Calle Senderos de Cataluña 3842, a few meters from Calle Senderos de Pamplona, ​​where police from the Valle District, soldiers and personnel from the National Guard arrived.

The first to arrive were police officers from unit 518, who found Manuel, aged 20, who told them that he was in the garage of his home drinking beer with a friend and a neighbour, when three young men approached and, without saying a word, began shooting at them, wounding his neighbour in the abdomen.

A municipal police commander said Red Cross paramedics took the injured man to a hospital, but he died while being treated in the emergency room.

Four 9mm shell casings were left scattered at the scene of the attack and were safeguarded by the police.