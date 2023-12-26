Hooded man stabs a woman in a service area on the A1 and runs away

He opened her car door, stabbed her in the thigh and then fled. Hunt for a hooded man who attacked a 58 year old woman around 2.15pm today while she was in a service area on the A1.

The woman is a teacher resident in Segrate, in the province of Milan. She had gone to Cerveteri, a center in the province of Rome, to spend Christmas with some relatives. Today she was returning to the north with her two daughters aged 29 and 31, who did not witness the scene as they were in the service station.

The 58-year-old was taken to Careggi hospital, where she was discharged in the evening.

The police do not rule out that it could be an attack that occurred within a family environment. In fact, investigators are also looking for the 58-year-old's ex-husband. According to Ansa, There are precedents for personal injuries in the family context against the man, who was under probation until the beginning of December.