We are slowly approaching May 10, which is the release date that Hood: Outlaws & Legends has marked on the calendar with an arrow. An arrow that comes from a very striking and spectacular proposal from the hand of Focus Home Interactive and that proposes a new way of playing. A cooperative multiplayer game, which exploits the PvPvE concept, and which has been shown little by little with several trailers. Now, Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows the progression system andn a new video.

And it is one of those videos that is interesting, because having seen the gameplay, It is important to consider what aspects will encourage you to continue playing. See how experience, rewards are acquired and how they can be applied in the evolution of the player to improve and continue playing, is something that it is vital for a proposal of this nature.

Welcome to your Outlaw hideout. Between heists, this is where you’ll unlock new perks, outfits, and weapon skins. In a violent medieval world, outmaneuver rival gangs in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists. Moving stealthily to steal invisible treasures or dominating through loud and brutal combat, only the best will escape with their hard-earned riches.

And thanks to a new video Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows the progression system, which is defined by the hiding place of these bandits. Remembering its setting, many remember Robin Hood. The most popular bandit in England, who was dedicated to robbing the rich to give to the poor. Becoming Hood’s gang is the objective and the hideout is where the players will rest and evaluate the different strategies to follow.

And it is in that hiding place where resources, rewards and those aspects that so much define multiplayer games. Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows the progression system that includes the typical aesthetic elements, but also the management of the advantages of the different characters. These advantages will allow you to adjust the skills of each class to the needs or style of play of each one. You can take a look at this trailer that introduces the main features.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will arrive next May 10th on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.