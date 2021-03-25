In recent weeks we have been following one of the games that is scheduled to reach Xbox consoles this summer. We are talking about the multiplayer game PvPvE Hood: Outlaws & Legends. A quite striking title for its proposal, and also for its graphic section, which is shelving information about the different classes that can be used in these games. Now, Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows a trailer to introduce the mystic and his abilities.

Again it has been IGN who has promoted in your Youtube channel this game. They have been exhibiting different classes, such as the Scout and the Brawler, or Brawler. While those classes fit a very obvious definition, Who is the mystic? Sumo Digital has wanted to expose all the information necessary to better understand this class.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows a trailer to introduce the mystic, which is a support class that has interesting abilities that can be used to cause distractions or to facilitate the access of other classes that have greater strength in combat. Still, the mystic handles quite well with an unconventional weapon, the flail. With this weapon, the mystic can keep enemies at a distance, this weapon has a fairly long range.

But the basis of the presence of the Mystic in Hood: Outlaws & Legends is support. Sumo Digital Director Andrew Willians voices the voice in this video explaining the strengths and weaknesses of the classroom. The mystic is capable of firing whips, stunning enemies from a distance. He can also throw poison to undermine resistance, being something that, in addition, he has as a virtue. And it is the class that recovers resistance more quickly, and it comes in handy, due to its ultimate ability, to be able to heal nearby allies.

With this, Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows a trailer to introduce the mystic, joining the explorer and the troublemaker to the list of classes presented, leaving only one of the four that makes up the game. And there is time for them to present that last class, because there is still a little over a month for Hood: Outlaws & Legends see the light. His launch is scheduled for May 10, 2021 on Xbox consoles and Playstation, in addition to PC.