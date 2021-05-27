The legend of Robin Hood is one of the most used and loved stories. Although I certainly did not expect a game like the one that Focus Home Interactive has made. East Hood Outlaws & Legends review He proposes to enter this curious PvP, in which the Sherwood Forest is transformed into fortresses where two teams (in a 4v4 dynamic) face off for loot. You have at your disposal 4 eligible characters, each with their own abilities and gameplay, 4 scenarios and a limited variety of cosmetics that you can win.

Other games that offer a Similar experience to this are Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov. I had a long experience with the first one, being a game that I really enjoyed. With this review of Hood Outlaws & Legends I have had a less solid experience. As such, you could say that it has potential within its genre, although the end result has some flaws. Among those the biggest complaint is the imbalance in matchmaking, among other problems with servers, and gameplay in general.

The Xbox Series X version was used for this Hood Outlaws & Legends analysis.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends exposes its gameplay with the developers

Hood Outlaws & Legends review

Hood Outlaws & Legends puts two teams of players to face each other, but also against the environment. The premise is simple: two teams of four players try to steal a treasure chest from a heavily fortified fortress. Each team’s starting point is the opposite side of a relatively large map. So in the first part of the game you will be trying to fight your way through the guards to get to the fortress, steal the sheriff’s key, get the chest which would take you to the final phase: extraction.

In these three phases the Hood Outlaws & Legends Game Base: Scout & Heist from the key, get the chest from the vault and extract it. Only in the middle of that you have many other occupations that can provide your team advantages to you at the end of the game (in the form of experience and coins). Eliminating guards gives you experience and coins, for example, as well as eliminating those of the competing team. But you can also unlock the respawn points to distribute on the map that helps your team to better position itself.

As a general premise, I feel that it is a game that can entertain fans of the genre. But perhaps there is a lack of originality that does some damage to the game, originality that cannot be filled using the Robin Hood universe.

From Robin to Little John

Do you have four characters to choose from, previously defined. They are Robin Hood, Friar Tuck, little John and Marianne the helper. On Hood Outlaws & Legends, Robin is an archer who functions as a ranged damage and stealth (scout) character. John is the damage character for direct confrontations (fighter), Marianne is an assassin whose virtue is stealth and fighting from behind (hunter). Tooke, try to be a middle ground between a ranged damage character and direct confrontation (mystical).

Each character can attack with their particular abilities and also do melee damage in situations that warrant it. In addition to this, each character has a special ability that charges as you kill enemies and complete objectives. In addition to these, each character will have other abilities with a tactical function. The huntress can throw smoke bombs, the brawler opens doors, and the mystic can heal.

When you start a game, you can choose between any of the characters (or generic classes, because in the end it is what they are), regardless of whether it has already been chosen by someone else. This means that a game can be won with 4 scouts, or four peelers, etc. This can be positive for those who want to prefer to find their style of play with their favorite class. But it can also be tricky when it comes to having a balanced team.

Between fighting and stealth

The Hood Outlaws & Legends objective is to carry out a heist and take out the loot. While this is happening, the AI-controlled guards (knights, archers, and the sheriff) will come to your position in an attempt to interrupt your efforts. Similarly, you will have to worry about the opposing team trying to hinder your progress. One tactic used by many people was to let the rivals do most of the work and then ambush them towards the end just to claim the prize.

Actually there are many things you can do in one game. And this is both interesting and messy. You can dedicate yourself to fulfilling the main objective, as well as being a support character. It will depend a lot on your understanding of the game, as well as the character you choose to play. In terms of gameplay options, stealth certainly seems like the most appropriate mechanic for the early parts of the game.

Direct combat will occupy the final stage in which you try to take the chest to an extraction point and remove it from the map. While the first stage of exploration and search for the key and the vault is interesting due to the use of stealth and exploitation of the map, the last stage becomes the most intense and difficult. This lasts the longest, due to the continual fighting over the generous map markers and tagging system that ensure there is no quiet exhaust.

The problem with this is that the combat is imprecise, responsive. Stamina is low and attacks are heavy. Blocking enemies frequently misses the target. That’s not why it’s not fun. You can have a good time if you can master your character’s skills, but it certainly could have had a better design.

Matchmaking and other problems

The The main problem of matchmaking is the balance. It feels like you are not playing with players of your level, and this perhaps makes sense for the number of players the game has. Still, it seems to me that he could have tried to be more fair. Regarding the playable base of Hood Outlaws & Legends, I can say that in my experience, there is a lot that reminds me in this game in terms of the stealth mechanics a bit of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Only in A Plague Tale those mechanics with a simple design worked because they were backed by a great narrative. At Hood Outlaws & Legends, it feels like the gameplay could be much better, more sophisticated. Especially when we talk that this gameplay is all that the game has to offer you. The Robin Hood universe doesn’t stop feeling like a generic excuse, with nothing really to make you think otherwise.

The combat is especially troublesome, because it is quite imprecise. On the other hand, the six Hood maps are very similar, with a land area that may be somewhat different, but always referring to shadowy fortresses with a very similar Gothic style between them. The only one that really stands out is Marshland. That is not why it can be said that the game does not look good enough. It has great moments, with everything and its flaws.

I must say it is not a bad game. As an experience AA manages to satisfy those who like the genre, becoming an option with some variety.