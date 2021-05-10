Outlaws, gather! Get ready with your band because Hood: Outlaws & Legends is now available on Xbox. The game developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Home Interactive will transport us to a medieval where we will face intense assaults in a multiplayer of player against player against environment.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends It will immerse us in a violent and dark medieval world, where we will gather a team of outlaws to steal the treasures of an oppressive government. Spilling blood will be inevitable in this online multiplayer, where an ancient mysticism will compete with all its power to defeat us or become legends.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Hood: Outlaws & Legends offers us an experience in which two teams of players face off on a stage with the aim of stealing various treasures scattered around the map. These boots are being protected by deadly guards controlled by artificial intelligence.

Each character will have unique abilities, which together with stealth and their mystical techniques will help you steal the treasures without being seen. The game will have updates after its launch, which will include new maps, more characters, various game modes and events for the players.

You can find Hood: Outlaws & Legends on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 29.99 in its basic version or Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition yet price € 49.99This includes a one-year Battle Pass that will give you access to exclusive content from the first three seasons of the game.