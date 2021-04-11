One of those standout games that is attracting attention for its multiplayer approach and coming to Xbox is Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The multiplayer PvPvE proposal from the creators of Crackdown 3, Sumo Digital, has been exposing a lot of information in the form of trailers in recent weeks. And after having introduced their main character classes, it is time to introduce other aspects of the game, such as the maps. And on this occasion, we can offer you a New trailer featuring Hood: Outlaws & Legends introducing the Outpost.

It’s about a outpost located in New Barsdale, being a point in which very high tolls are being demanded from citizens. This makes this location a clear target for Hood’s gang, because it is a monument to the state’s greed. Now, how the wealth of this position will be redistributed will depend on the player’s own action and the question begs Will it be returned to the town or will it fill your pockets?

In a violent medieval world, outmaneuver rival gangs in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists. Moving stealthily to steal invisible treasures or dominating through strong and brutal combat, only the best will escape with the hard-earned riches.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends presents the outpost in a new trailer in which we can assess its complexity by how the action unfolds in this game. Described as a PvPvE game, one of the most striking aspects is that the multiplayer skirmishes will not focus on overthrowing the opposing side and eliminating their units, but on getting to compete for the wealth that is in the different environments. Each side will have its own assets and the objective is the common enemy.

Based on the description of the game in the Steam page, where it is available for pre-purchase, we can see the description of the game and understand a little better what Hood: Outlaws & Legends will offer.

We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a ruthless and uncontrolled state, rebels and rogues fight to claim their place among the legends. To gain influence over an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the rich where it hurts. Popular hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with

riches earned. Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique abilities and mystical abilities of each character, sneak around to steal invisible treasures or dominate through loud and brutal combat.

You can even see the content support plan for Hood: Outlaws & Legends in its different editions that, hopefully soon, will be available for pre-purchase on the Xbox Store. And is that Hood: Outlaws & Legends is scheduled to launch next May 10 on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC via Steam.

