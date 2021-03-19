One of those games that has sought a new formula in multiplayer and that will arrive on Xbox this year is Hood: Outlaws & Legends. After having introduced us to one of its classes, with its possibilities, to present the game, the initiative that aims to show the different classes of the game is maintained. Hood: Outlaws & Legends introduces a new class in his latest trailer, focusing on the one known as brawler, who comes face to face with enemies.
As expected, IGN has been in charge of giving cover to this game again with a new trailer focused on a new class and its abilities. Hood: Outlaws & Legends introduces a new class in its latest trailer, influencing how the players of one side must combine their skills to be able to succeed in this peculiar proposal.
Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game that combines PvPvE, where two sides of players will compete for the jackpot in a scenario full of enemies controlled by the AI. That is, a game is proposed where instead of having other players or the AI as an enemy, you have both. Hood: Outlaws & Legends introduces a new class in its latest trailer, thus exposing a new character and his abilities. The Brawler, or Brawler, is a character whose primary abilities are direct combat.
Previously we saw the explorer, who has been a long-distance character that allows him to detect rivals and help the team to plan a strategy. But those who have to execute them are those who have a greater aptitude to enter the scene. While there is a wide range of options to find the way to victory, those who seek direct confrontation and a frontal attack, can have in this character and his enormous hammer, a means to achieve it. He has different abilities, being a character capable of causing fear among the guards, who can be disabled by the force of the impact of his hammer.
In addition, this character is accompanied by other skills, which can be improved as the level progresses, making use of explosives that can generate distractions and, likewise, disable the defenses of the lair. Surely from here to May 10, the day Hood: Outlaws & Legends hits Xbox consoles, among other platforms, let’s get to know better the other classes that will be available in this game.
