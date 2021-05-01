Barely 10 days left until Hood: Outlaws & Legends see the light on Xbox, Playstation and PC. With this, the intensity of the promotion of the game is increased to publicize all the possible details of this PvPvE. A game that approaches multiplayer action in a very different, and very attractive way. Right now, we have seen numerous locations and met the main classes that will be the protagonists of their action. Nowa, Hood: Outlaws & Legends exposes its gameplay with the developers in a very interesting development video.

And is that Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game that draws attention for its proposal. An attractive approach where two multiplayer teams compete, not so much to eliminate which common multiplayer, but for an objective that is defended by legions of enemies managed by AI. Cooperation will be essential, and the strategies that can be carried out appear extensive. But this is easier to understand thanks to this video that has been published in the official channel of Focus Home Interactive.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows progression system in new video

Hood: Outlaws & Legends He exposes his gameplay together with the developers for more than 8 minutes to attend a multiplayer game proposal that focuses on cooperative medieval robberies. Developed by makers of games like Crackdown 3, Sumo Digital, and published by Focus Home Interactive, it offers «an in-depth commented video game of its unique medieval heists. ”

Two teams of four players face each other for loot. Whether through stealth or frontal attack, the different classes on offer claim to offer different strategies for tackling. The important thing is victory, to be more effective than the rival in achieving the goal and capturing it. And while you can see the gameplay with developers, you can see the different variants and how face every situation in Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

Stealth is exposed on the one hand, as a means to be able to gather information on the situation of the guardians of the location. If detected, the guard will report the location to everyone else, and this can open the door to other infiltration options. You can try not to be detected, but you can also consider other strategies with distractions and more.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends shows post-launch content in trailer

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is coming May 10 to Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC, via Steam. The existence of an improved version for the next generation consoles was confirmed. However, if you are interested, you can take advantage of the pre-purchase enabled to have early access to May 7.

Last updated on 2021-05-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.