Focus Home Interactive is making a great effort to present its new multiplayer action proposal, Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Over the last few weeks we have been seeing a great deal of information related to this proposal, discovering the characters and environments in which the PvPvE games will take place. Again he is the protagonist of a new advance, with which Hood: Outlaws & Legends exposes a new map with a trailer.

It is a map named Coastal, which recreates a very spectacular coastal fortress. A fortress that is characterized by a great tower and that is protected by a good number of soldiers. As you may well suppose, you have to overcome all adversities before your rival and get the treasures that are inside to win.

And is that Hood: Outlaws & Legends proposes something different for multiplayer lovers. A proposal in which two teams face each other on a challenging map for their protection managed by the AI. These teams compete against each other with different units of different classes to harness their abilities in disparate strategies. And the objective is to be able to overcome, however, the defenses of these environments to fulfill a specific mission. The team that achieves it first will be the winner.

Hence, the teams have to be well equipped, their strategy has to be solid, but also, they have to adapt to the circumstances, having to counteract both the AI ​​on the stage and the rival team. An interesting proposal for having a striking setting, as it is a game that delves into the legend of Robin Hood and his group of looters who robbed the rich to give it to the poor. And that’s where Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have wanted to focus their videos and information, making known all the aspects of the proposal. Hood: Outlaws & Legends exposes a new map with a trailer that we show you below.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends will run at 60 fps and support Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X / S

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is scheduled to see the light of day on May 10, both on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.

